Do YOU provide jobs? Employers' Association launches load shedding impact survey
Clarence Ford interviews Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive at the National Employers' Association of South Africa (Neasa).
Neasa has launched a survey to determine the impact of load shedding on employers
Papenfus says they are working on finding affordable potential solutions
Neasa is calling on employers to join in their national survey to determine the impact of load shedding on their businesses.
According to Papenfus, the purpose of this survey is not only to see the real impact of power cuts but also to start a conversation with employers to find viable solutions.
We need to advise employers on how to get through this. This gives us an indication of what difficulties they experience.Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive at Neasa
He says that while many members have tried to implement mitigating measures such as generators or going off the grid, this only helps to a certain extent and can be expensive to implement.
In addition to this, Papenfus says that while it is too soon to know what they can do to help with the situation, they are working very hard to find affordable solutions.
He adds that they cannot just sit back and wait for the government and Eskom to come up with a solution for the crisis as he believes the private sector has an important role to play in managing load shedding.
Everybody, even people with limited resources, can make a contribution toward bringing a solution. We must never stop making plans.Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive at Neasa
Employers wanting to participate in the survey can find a link on their Facebook page.
