Business book: 'Land is a Big Deal' looks at the intricacies of land ownership
The book looks at the intricate details of land ownership and the policies that govern it.
The author, Lars A. Doucet, also delves into other issues around what leads to high rentals.
He draws on the insights of American economist, Henry George.
I wrote a book!' Lars "Land is a Big Deal" Doucet (@larsiusprime) September 19, 2022
Land Is A Big Deal: Why rent is too high, wages too low, and what we can do about it.
Forward by @slatestarcodex and @Noahpinion
Coming out October 15, 2022, available for pre-order right now:https://t.co/jDK3NLJjxB pic.twitter.com/nTtJiXWhkP
You have to be living under rock, not to know that land is a very contentious issue in South Africa.
Talk of "land expropriation without compensation" has been a discussion that's created a sense of unease for local and foreign investors alike.
But land and the equal and fair distribution of it is not just a South African issue, but a a global one.
Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends unpacks the book, Land is a big deal, written by Lars A. Doucet.
The book is revisiting and updating the old ideas of Henry George, the gentleman who wrote, Progress and Poverty, and called for a single land tax, rather than different taxes we have today.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends.
He was suggesting, instead of all those other taxes that we have a single tax based on land value, because all value comes from land.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends.
The important work that Lars has contributed to the subject is coming from a background of architecture. He understands the distinction between prices and property between the built component and the land component.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends.
Listen to the audio for more.
