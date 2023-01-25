Business book: 'Land is a Big Deal' looks at the intricacies of land ownership

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Friend of slain Gugulethu activist wants him to be remembered for his activism Gugulethu community leader, Ntsikelelo Msweswe, was shot to death on Saturday 14 January 2023. 25 January 2023 5:04 PM
ECDs eligible for govt subsidies could remedy SA’s unequal society Unregistered early childhood development (ECD) centres receive a much-needed boost in equalising quality childcare in South Africa... 25 January 2023 5:00 PM
Isolating hospitals from loadshedding may mean more power cuts for YOU Certain hospitals being exempt from loadshedding is not entirely possible because they form part of the distribution network, says... 25 January 2023 4:53 PM
View all Local
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end? 25 January 2023 4:38 PM
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding. 25 January 2023 10:55 AM
You can sell your ‘extra’ electricity for money Kfm Mornings team chats to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about a loadshedding initiative that'll leave you with more rands! 25 January 2023 9:34 AM
View all Politics
Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise. 25 January 2023 8:34 PM
ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff' Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT. 25 January 2023 7:46 PM
Here's how flies turn human food waste into high-value protein feed for animals Bruce Whitfield chats to Nambu Group CEO Lowell Scarr about how they convert food waste into high-value protein animal feed. 25 January 2023 6:40 PM
View all Business
These are the best sleeping positions to reduce back and neck pain Africa Melane speaks to chiropractor Dr Kevin Lentin. 25 January 2023 4:51 PM
The first baby to travel up the cable car returns to celebrate his 79th birthday David Bester was the first person to travel up the cable car and live on Table Mountain. He returns to celebrate his 79th birthday... 25 January 2023 2:44 PM
Let's get physical: ETA courses help students master the fitness industry Not everyone wants to pursue academics after school and ETA offers several options for those interested in the fitness industry. 25 January 2023 1:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
Beyoncé earns un-bey-lievable sum (R412 million!) for single concert in Dubai Beyoncé recently performed at the opening of a hotel in Dubai and earned a crazy amount for the single performance. 25 January 2023 11:40 AM
North Korea (-30 Celsius) is the latest Asian country hit with EXTREME cold According to media reports in the country, cold weather is also expected to hit its coastal areas. 25 January 2023 10:06 AM
Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister? A Russian war ship carrying hypersonic missiles is reportedly crossing the Atlantic. 25 January 2023 8:01 AM
View all World
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Business book: 'Land is a Big Deal' looks at the intricacies of land ownership

25 January 2023 4:47 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Land is a big deal
Lars A. Doucet

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

  • The book looks at the intricate details of land ownership and the policies that govern it.

  • The author, Lars A. Doucet, also delves into other issues around what leads to high rentals.

  • He draws on the insights of American economist, Henry George.

You have to be living under rock, not to know that land is a very contentious issue in South Africa.

Talk of "land expropriation without compensation" has been a discussion that's created a sense of unease for local and foreign investors alike.

But land and the equal and fair distribution of it is not just a South African issue, but a a global one.

Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends unpacks the book, Land is a big deal, written by Lars A. Doucet.

The book is revisiting and updating the old ideas of Henry George, the gentleman who wrote, Progress and Poverty, and called for a single land tax, rather than different taxes we have today.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends.

He was suggesting, instead of all those other taxes that we have a single tax based on land value, because all value comes from land.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends.

The important work that Lars has contributed to the subject is coming from a background of architecture. He understands the distinction between prices and property between the built component and the land component.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends.

Listen to the audio for more.




25 January 2023 4:47 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Land is a big deal
Lars A. Doucet

More from Business

Cyber security, cyber attack Picture: Pixabay.com

Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked

25 January 2023 8:34 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sdecoret/123rf

ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'

25 January 2023 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aamulya/123rf

Here's how flies turn human food waste into high-value protein feed for animals

25 January 2023 6:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Nambu Group CEO Lowell Scarr about how they convert food waste into high-value protein animal feed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

TymeBank to open 600 kiosks in Foschini stores, prints your debit card instantly

25 January 2023 5:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Coenraad Jonker, Co-Founder and CEO of TymeBank, about the partnership with TFG.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A young girl looking at a laptop. Picture: Pixabay

WC Government is giving matriculants an opportunity to gain workplace experience

25 January 2023 4:44 PM

Matriculated and don't know what to do next? The First Work Experience PAY Programme may be for you!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League

25 January 2023 10:55 AM

The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The DA marched in protest of high loadshedding levels. Picture: @helenzille/twitter

#PowerToThePeople trending as DA marches against 'ANC caused' energy crisis

25 January 2023 10:44 AM

The DA blames the ruling ANC for the crisis which started 15 long years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Nuclear power plant. Picture: Kurt Klement from Pixabay

You can sell your ‘extra’ electricity for money

25 January 2023 9:34 AM

Kfm Mornings team chats to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about a loadshedding initiative that'll leave you with more rands!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

[HISTORY] 100 years of Eskom: It went so well, how did we get here?

25 January 2023 8:55 AM

A summarised timeline of key events in the development of Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© prosot/123rf.com

Do YOU provide jobs? Employers' Association launches load shedding impact survey

25 January 2023 8:00 AM

The National Employers' Association of SA wants to know the real impact of load shedding on businesses that provide jobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[HISTORY] 100 years of Eskom: It went so well, how did we get here?

Business

It's not up to Eskom alone to add generation capacity to grid - Makwana

Business Local

Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister?

World

EWN Highlights

Mantashe suggests SA imports excess energy from neighbouring countries

25 January 2023 7:54 PM

Shortage of beds at universities due to govt failure: EFFSC

25 January 2023 7:34 PM

Eskom to implement sproradic stage 4 and stage 5 load shedding from Thurs to Sun

25 January 2023 7:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA