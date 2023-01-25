Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
[HISTORY] 100 years of Eskom: It went so well, how did we get here?

25 January 2023 8:55 AM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
Eskom
Blackouts
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
100 years old

A summarised timeline of key events in the development of Eskom.

In light of current events and the fact that Eskom is soon approaching a century of existence, we look at a brief summary of key events in its development and history.

Pre-1923:

The discovery of gold in 1886 saw prospectors flocking together in search of fortune. This led to mining companies building small independent power stations to supply the industry.

In 1906, The VFP (Victoria Falls Power Company) purchases these smaller power stations with the intention of supplying power to mines at a profit.

The VFP builds four thermal plants to centralise supply to mining operations.

The Transvaal Colonial Government passes the Power Act, defining electricity as a public service and giving the government the power to expropriate private electricity companies.

The VFP establishes the Simmerpan Control Centre which would later develop into the Eskom Control Centre.

Jan Smut’s government passes the Electricity Act of 1922, which gave government control and regulation over electricity generation and supply by establishing a parastatal electricity industry.

On 6 March 1923, the Government Gazette announces the establishment of the Electricity Supply Commission (ESCOM) with the intent of establishing an electric rail system and creating an iron and steel industry under the leadership of Dr Hendrik Johannes Van Der Bijl.

1923-1932:

The first two power stations built by ESCOM in 1927, the temporary Malieveldspruit and the larger Sabie River Gorge hydroelectric stations, come into operation.

Along with ESCOM’s Witbank power station, designed and operated by VFP, ESCOM becomes the world’s cheapest electricity supplier.

Developments in the mining industry and the discovery of new gold sources lead to higher power demand.

1933-1942:

ESCOM provides capital to the VFP to design, build and run new power stations which would expand its supply from Delmas to Klerksdorp.

Table Bay Power Station starts operation and the now upgraded Salt River power station combine to provide electricity to the Cape Municipality.

Work begins on the Vaal Power Station, and Klip Power Station is commissioned. Durban's supply was meant to increase with a second power station in Congella but was delayed by parts being commandeered by Great Britain for the war effort.

1943-1952:

ESCOM faces difficulties caused by World War Two. Supply shortages and difficulty obtaining parts saw its development fall behind demand.

Later in the decade, the creation of the Vaal Power Station, the expansion at Congella, and the acquisition of the West Bank Power Station and Kimberley’s Central Power Station allows ESCOM to expand its supply to major municipalities.

The use of the Atomic Bomb and the discovery of nuclear power generation increase the demand for uranium which can be found in gold mines. Mining companies have increased power demands in order to refine it.

Klip Power Station is commissioned, set to be the biggest power station in the southern hemisphere.

1953 to 1962:

ESCOM Committees investigate nuclear power as an option for South Africa.

ESCOM starts interconnecting power stations and implementing new transmission technology to pool together municipalities, allowing for more efficient supply.

The Komati Power Station is commissioned.

1963 to 1972:

Ingagane, Camden, Grootvlei, and Hedrina power stations are constructed and begin supplying the grid.

Later in this period, ESCOM built the Grootvlei and Arnot power stations which utilized newer technology.

Advancements in technology allowed for more efficient transmission and leads to the creation of a national grid.

The Electricity Act is amended to allow ESCOM to supply electricity to adjoining territories. Construction on the Hendrik Verwoerd Hydro Station, later known as Gariep, begins.

The government approves atomic energy research and development; the decision is made to construct Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.

1973 to 1982:

ESCOM starts utilising new technology and creating larger six-pack power stations, building Duvha and Kriel power stations.

In 1975, ESCOM experiences a grid failure that left the entire country without power for 24 hours, forcing a revision of their transmission system.

ESCOM builds Megawatt Park as its headquarters.

A rise in electricity prices raises questions about ESCOM’s efficiency and expenditure. The Board of Trade and Industries investigates the supply of electricity.

Construction begins on Lethabo, Matimba, and Kendal power stations to make up for delays in the construction of Koeberg power station.

1983 to 1992:

Decreased generation and interruptions in electricity supply leads to a Commission of Inquiry into the supply of electricity to investigate ESCOM’s costs and plant performance.

This commission led to the creation of the Electricity Council, an independent organisation board of control that overhauled the ESCOM’s structure and expenditure.

The ESCOM business model changes to reflect modern standard business practices and the entity is renamed "Eskom".

1993 to 2002:

Kendal and Majuba power stations are completed and begin supplying the national grid.

Eskom begins the widespread electrification of homes.

The National Electricity Regulator replaces the Electricity Council.

Eskom starts making submissions to the government for investment to prevent electricity shortages by 2007.

Eskom enters partnerships with other southern African nations to supply electricity to empower industry in Africa.

The Eskom Conversion Act is signed (2002), changing Eskom into a public company with share capital, and a board of directors, appointed by a minister to serve as the governance structure.

Eskom becomes a corporation.

2003 to 2012:

Rolling blackouts began near the end of 2007.

Camden, Grootvlei, and Komati power stations are put back into service to help cope with peak demand.

Eskom continues the process of electrification in pursuit of the government’s universal access goal.

NERSA is founded as a regulator of all energy supply industries.

Gourikwa and Ankerlig, the first open-cycle gas turbine power stations, starts supplying power to the grid.

Construction of Medupi and Kusile power stations starts in 2007.

Upgrades to Canden, Komati, and Arnot are commissioned to increase generation capacity.

2013 to present:

The Grootvlei Power Station is upgraded and put back into service after being decommissioned for two decades.

Eskom puts the emergency open cycle gas turbines into service after not meeting power demand during peak periods.

Eskom is hampered by strikes in the transport and mining sectors, threatening the coal supply.

Eskom begins switching customers to prepaid metering.

Due to a plethora of complicated, interrelated reasons, including sabotage, coal theft and coal fraud, Eskom is forced into increasing rolling blackouts due to low generation capacity that does not meet peak power demand, leading to current events.




