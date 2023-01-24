SA's foreign policy: Are we friends with Russia and foes with the US?
South Africa has taken a neutral stance on Russia's war in Ukraine.
Pretoria is also hosting Russian foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week.
South Africa are clearly allies of Russia, but what is its relationship with the U.S?
South Africa's position on the war in Ukraine is a neutral one, effectively refusing to condemn Russia for it's unjustified war on its neighbours.
South Africa also continues to defend its relations with Russia, as it hosts foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week.
The two nations, as well as China will also participate in joint military drills off the Kwa-Zulu Natal coast next month.
There appears to be so many contradictions in South Africa's foreign policy. It condemns Israel's occupation of Palestine, but refuses to call out Russia for attempting to do the same.
So if Pretoria and Moscow are allies, does that mean South Africa is naturally an enemy of the U.S?
The US will not lash out at South Africa, condemning its foreign policy or forcing it to be on the side of the west.Prof Malte Brosig, Professor in International Relations at Wits University.
South Africa is a bit lucky in terms of Joe Biden being in power, with the U.S also trying to gain back lost ground on the African continent.Prof Malte Brosig, Professor in International Relations at Wits University.
Russia's war in Ukraine has polarised our relationship with the US on the one hand and Russia on the other. The result has been like the cold war.Peter Fabricius, independent foreign policy analyst & journalist.
We're not fully back in the cold war, but we're seeing elements of that Both sides are trying to drum up as much support as it could.Peter Fabricius, independent foreign policy analyst & journalist.
Source : GCIS.
