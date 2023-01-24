Franchises lament additional costs it has to bear due to power cuts

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa has the third most powerful passport in Africa South Africa ranks number three, with a visa free score of 106 and a global ranking score of 53, after Mauritius and Seychelles. 24 January 2023 2:32 PM
More integrated response needed to fight crime With the high crime rate in the country is a minister of police needed or is there a better way to address this issue? 24 January 2023 2:12 PM
Coalition looks to courts to ‘compel’ government to solve Eskom woes Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the alliance plans to probe the government’s failures in the court of law. 24 January 2023 1:50 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa wants court to dismiss DA's challenge of ANC's cadre deployment policy The DA wants the courts to declare the ANC’s cadre deployment policy - which argues fosters corruption - unconstitutional and inva... 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Public Protector completes investigation on Phala Phala The Public Protector’s office has been investigating whether Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the Executive Ethics Code in relati... 24 January 2023 8:50 AM
View all Politics
Why are so many foreign dignitaries visiting Africa at the moment? Bruce Whitfield speaks to Victor Kgomoeswana, marketing and communication executive director at University of Limpopo. 24 January 2023 6:24 PM
Treasury gives CoCT go ahead to buy electricity from residents and businesses Bruce Whitfield speaks to Chris Yelland, energy expert. 24 January 2023 6:00 PM
Franchises lament additional costs it has to bear due to power cuts Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters. 24 January 2023 5:31 PM
View all Business
Depression, like any other chronic illness, relies on medication - psychiatrist There is no such thing as an over-reliance on anti-depressant medication, according to one psychiatrist. 24 January 2023 1:34 PM
These furry dogs and cats can't find a home, can YOU help? Do something PAWSOME and adopt these long-staying dogs or cats from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. 24 January 2023 1:14 PM
SPCA hero explains what it takes to become an inspector at the SPCA Inspector Jeffrey Mfini from the SPCA rescued pit bulls and saved many furry lives. Learn how to work with animals just like him. 24 January 2023 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969. 24 January 2023 11:52 AM
Please have more sex, we need more babies! – Japanese Prime Minister The Japanese PM is urging the public to make more babies to ensure that there are people to look after and support the elderly. 24 January 2023 10:59 AM
Imagine a world where you get PAID to use less power. Well, Brits don't have to Britain's National Grid said it would pay customers to use less power to prevent power shortages. 24 January 2023 10:45 AM
View all World
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Franchises lament additional costs it has to bear due to power cuts

24 January 2023 5:31 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Cash Converters
Richard Mukheibir

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters.

  • Load shedding is having a crippling effect on business and the economy.

  • Small businesses are battling to stay afloat due to the rise in cost of electricity and alternative energy sources.

  • More businesses are likely to close its doors if load shedding persists at current levels.

Copyright: noonie / 123rf
Copyright: noonie / 123rf

The impact load shedding is having on the economy has been well documented,

Small businesses in particular, are struggling to survive as the cost to keep the business afloat continues to rise.

Businesses are having to spend money on alternative energy sources like generators and invertors to continue operating.

Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters says small businesses are more focused on staying afloat than making a profit.

It is a significant problem at a high level. Costs are increasing, income is reducing, and it's effectively constraining our economic growth.

Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters.

This is really impacting the small business environment significantly. We had Covid in 2020. We then had the civil unrest and riots and floods in KZN. Now we've got power failures that have gone from two hours maybe every couple of days to four, six or ten hours every day.

Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters.

If we don't come up with a solution very quickly, tis is going to have a lot of downstream negative impacts to our country.

Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters.

Listen to the audio for more.




24 January 2023 5:31 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Cash Converters
Richard Mukheibir

More from Business

Image: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits Africa.

Why are so many foreign dignitaries visiting Africa at the moment?

24 January 2023 6:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Victor Kgomoeswana, marketing and communication executive director at University of Limpopo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A general view of the planned Harbour Arch development, left, in the Cape Town CBD. Picture: @NdifunaUkwazi/Facebook.com

Treasury gives CoCT go ahead to buy electricity from residents and businesses

24 January 2023 6:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Chris Yelland, energy expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS.

SA's foreign policy: Are we friends with Russia and foes with the US?

24 January 2023 4:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Malte Brosig, Professor in International Relations at Wits University, and Peter Fabricius, independent foreign policy analyst & journalist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Tumisu from Pixabay.

Do you piggyback off of someone else's Netflix? This will soon come to an end

24 January 2023 12:18 PM

By March/April of this year, Netflix will be introducing "paid sharing", where users on the account will be required to pay a fee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS!

24 January 2023 7:50 AM

Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the ANC binning plans to devolve passenger rail to City of Cape Town?

24 January 2023 7:48 AM

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is calling on the President to confirm whether the ANC plans to devolve the running of passenger rail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town-born filmmaker Dan Mace shares his coronavirus story. Picture: Supplied.

'YouTube opens so many doors...there's no red tape' - Filmmaker Dan Mace

23 January 2023 6:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Youtuber, Dan Mace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Load-Shredding' Tech: We review must-have products to make blackouts sufferable

23 January 2023 6:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screengrab of Atul Gupta. Picture: Eyewitness News.

Will the 'Nulane state-capture' trial finally result in the Gupta's extradition?

23 January 2023 5:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

'Red tape' is preventing Eskom from fixing the electricity crisis - Ramaphosa

23 January 2023 4:50 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lungile Mashele, independent energy expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS!

Entertainment Business

14 whales wash up on Atlantic Coast. Are offshore wind farms to blame?

World

Praise and applause for the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s AGT All Stars performance

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Donald Rampahdi advances to quads semi-final at Australian Open

24 January 2023 8:05 PM

Man accused of running Joburg child sex ring charged with attempted murder

24 January 2023 7:47 PM

Boksburg blast: lawyers consider class-action lawsuit againts various entities

24 January 2023 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA