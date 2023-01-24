Treasury gives CoCT go ahead to buy electricity from residents and businesses





Business can sell power by June, residents within 2023.

There's no limit to how much electricity the City can buy back.

Residents and businesses are urged to use approved systems such as solar in order to sell power back into the grid.

FILE: Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: @geordinhl/Twitter

National Treasury has given The City of Cape Town the go-ahead to buy power from independent producers.

This means it will be able to buy electricity from residents and businesses with excess supply.

The City will start off with commercial installations, and in a few months time will follow that up with domestic installations.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis encouraged residents and businesses to use approved systems such as solar in order to sell power back into the grid.

🚨Important news🚨:Cape Town can officially start paying people for the power they sell back to the city. Without limit. We’ve got a reply from the National Treasury, giving us the exemption we asked for. This is an NB step on the end loadshedding journeyhttps://t.co/LBiOYKcx2B pic.twitter.com/eu27K8Ndrj ' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) January 24, 2023

The president I think, is waking up to the realisation that this is the short-term answer to our crisis. Chris Yelland, energy expert.

The modern inverter's battery storage units are designed for this very purpose, and have been disabled because of red-tape and regulations that hold back country. Chris Yelland, energy expert.

In six months, this should be making a big difference the amount of power going into the grid. Chris Yelland, energy expert.

Listen to the audio for more.