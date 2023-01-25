ANC incompetence and corruption is the reason we have loadshedding – DA
Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA).
Why is the DA marching to Luthuli House, and not the Eskom head office?
The answer, says Steenhuisen, is simple – it's not an Eskom problem, it's an ANC problem, and to tackle a problem, you need to head to the source.
RELATED: 'Eskom is billing for load shedded hours’ — DA plan revolt against power cuts
The march will commence at 10 am today (Wednesday).
Steenhuisen further explains the reasons for the ANC being the target of the march.
The destruction of Eskom was "engineered" at Luthuli House through outdated policies and "disgusting" corruption, he says.
If you're serious about tackling the problem, you need to go straight to the source of the problem.John Steenhuisen, Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA)
Almost every single problem that has beset Eskom, bringing about 15 years of load shedding, can be traced back directly to things that have emanated from Luthuli House. We don't have an Eskom problem, or a Nersa problem, we've got an ANC problem.John Steenhuisen, Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA)
It's their [ANC] incompetence, it's their cadre deployment and it's their corruption that has left us with the situation where we don't have electricity.John Steenhuisen, Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA)
We haven't had a single day this year without load shedding.John Steenhuisen, Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA)
I can say without a shadow of a doubt that if we continue on the current trajectory... we're going to be sitting with load shedding for another 15 years.John Steenhuisen, Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA)
Prof Sethulego Matebesi, a political analyst at the University of the Free State, says that this march might bring slight pressure on the ANC to deal with the matter, but doesn't see direct, immediate change as a result of it.
He says the DA could possibly have ulterior motives in initiating this march, considering the national election next year.
I don't think we will see direct benefits immediately because of the DA's march today.Prof Sethulego Matebesi, political analyst and Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State
Maybe this is the starting point for the Democratic Alliance to suddenly come alive, in terms of mobilising South Africans.Prof Sethulego Matebesi, political analyst and Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State
Scroll up to listen to the interviews.
More from Local
Watch: Hundreds of DA supporters gather for load shedding march to Luthuli House
The official opposition plans to stage a demonstration outside the ANC's Luthuli House over power cuts.Read More
Funeral parlours call for shorter burial times amid heat wave and power cuts
High temperatures and no power are a disastrous combination for funeral parlours.Read More
Do YOU provide jobs? Employers' Association launches load shedding impact survey
The National Employers' Association of SA wants to know the real impact of load shedding on businesses that provide jobs.Read More
Mmusi Maimane's Build One SA joins legal battle against Eskom
National Energy regulator Nersa and Eskom are facing legal battles set to be heard by the Northern Gauteng High Court.Read More
DA beefs up security for march on ANC's Luthuli House
The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it had roped in private security amid concerns that there may be a confrontation between its supporters and African National Congress (ANC) members on Wednesday.Read More
It's not up to Eskom alone to add generation capacity to grid - Makwana
Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana said that those who wanted to generate power and add to the constrained grid no longer had regulatory obstacles and were welcome to actively participate.Read More
South Africa has the third most powerful passport in Africa
South Africa ranks number three, with a visa free score of 106 and a global ranking score of 53, after Mauritius and Seychelles.Read More
More integrated response needed to fight crime
With the high crime rate in the country is a minister of police needed or is there a better way to address this issue?Read More
Coalition looks to courts to ‘compel’ government to solve Eskom woes
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the alliance plans to probe the government’s failures in the court of law.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa wants court to dismiss DA's challenge of ANC's cadre deployment policy
The DA wants the courts to declare the ANC’s cadre deployment policy - which argues fosters corruption - unconstitutional and invalid.Read More
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst
A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month.Read More
Public Protector completes investigation on Phala Phala
The Public Protector’s office has been investigating whether Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the Executive Ethics Code in relation to the theft of thousands of US dollars on his Limpopo farm, at the request of the African Transformation Movement (ATM).Read More
Is the ANC binning plans to devolve passenger rail to City of Cape Town?
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is calling on the President to confirm whether the ANC plans to devolve the running of passenger rail.Read More
'Life without load shedding... it'll take 2 years IF we do EVERYTHING right'
Energy expert Chris Yelland tries to give us answers about when load shedding will end. Is there light at the end of this one?Read More
DA takes ANC to court over 'controversial' cadre deployment policy
The DA plans to prove that the ANC has violated the Constitution through its cadre deployment policy.Read More
Sorry for load shedding, SA, but we must stick to our energy plan - Ramaphosa
In his first weekly newsletter for 2023, Ramaphosa said the country needed to be realistic about its problems.Read More
Eskom's permanent load shedding announcement proves govt is lying: DA
Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Kevin Mileham said that this was an unprecedented move that would place an onerous burden on the economy and on citizens.Read More
Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success
Herman Mashaba’s success started from his selling of cosmetic products and marrying his wife at 22 which is what kept him ‘safe’.Read More
More from Business
[HISTORY] 100 years of Eskom: It went so well, how did we get here?
A summarised timeline of key events in the development of Eskom.Read More
Do YOU provide jobs? Employers' Association launches load shedding impact survey
The National Employers' Association of SA wants to know the real impact of load shedding on businesses that provide jobs.Read More
Mmusi Maimane's Build One SA joins legal battle against Eskom
National Energy regulator Nersa and Eskom are facing legal battles set to be heard by the Northern Gauteng High Court.Read More
'Stuff' happens! How to set up an emergency fund
It's quite easy to start the process of creating a buffer to life's inevitable calamities.Read More
It's not up to Eskom alone to add generation capacity to grid - Makwana
Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana said that those who wanted to generate power and add to the constrained grid no longer had regulatory obstacles and were welcome to actively participate.Read More
Why are so many foreign dignitaries visiting Africa at the moment?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Victor Kgomoeswana, marketing and communication executive director at University of Limpopo.Read More
Treasury gives CoCT go ahead to buy electricity from residents and businesses
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Chris Yelland, energy expert.Read More
Franchises lament additional costs it has to bear due to power cuts
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters.Read More
SA's foreign policy: Are we friends with Russia and foes with the US?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Malte Brosig, Professor in International Relations at Wits University, and Peter Fabricius, independent foreign policy analyst & journalist.Read More