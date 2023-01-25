You can sell your ‘extra’ electricity for money
Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, chats to Darren about a loadshedding initiative where you can get paid for "excess" electricity.
Listen below to find out more about this loadshedding solution.
So, what is this initiative?
Hill-Lewis says it's about "decentralising energy".
If you have solar panels, generators or plugs that collect excess power when you don't use it, you can sell it back to the City to power other businesses and places that need it.
Quick example: if you're at work during the day and have solar panels or generators powering your home, but you aren't home to use all that electricity powering your electronics, you can generate someone else’s home, business, or other places around the City... and you'll get paid for all the units used.
How much will you get paid?
Hill-Lewis says that you'll get about R1.05 per unit that you share with others — which will grow in time with an added cash incentives.
How does it work?
You'll need to install a special smart metre for about R10k.
Hill-Lewis said that this metre allows your excess electricity to power big business and is reliable.
But it was mentioned that other more affordable metres are currently being tested.
The public will be made aware of the more affordable options when it becomes available.
Hopefully we can get South Africa to move in the right (and lighter) direction with this initiative.
Is this the loadshedding solution you were looking for?
This article first appeared on KFM : You can sell your ‘extra’ electricity for money
