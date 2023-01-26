Cape Town will now PAY you for excess power: 'Solar just got more attractive'





John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor.

On Tuesday, the City of Cape Town's Mayor announced that the City will now be paying businesses and residents for feeding their excess power into Cape Town's grid.

Hill-Lewis says that the incentive will be "above" the Nersa-approved tariff.

The cost will be based on the Nersa tariff, which stands at 79 cents. Additionally, the City will add 25 cents per unit to make it more attractive, making the total R1.04/R1.05 per unit.

The City says that over time, they're looking to increase this number.

How will this work:

The City will start with business, as there are a smaller number of producers and larger amounts of power supplied. Once the system has been given the green light, the City will then move on to residents

Payments to commercial customers will be before June. For Capetonians with the necessary City-approved generation capacity, it will be within the year

Households and companies will be paid via EFT

Ultimately, Hill-Lewis says that the growth of home power producers has the potential of ending loadshedding.

If you're thinking of investing in a solar system, it just got more attractive. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town

This has the potential to be a powerful force to end loadshedding over time, together with our Independent Power Procurement programme, and Power Heroes incentives for voluntary energy savings. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town

There is a bit of technical work to make sure that the billing system works properly, that the payment system works properly, and to set up our systems to make very small payments in large numbers. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town

