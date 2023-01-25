North Korea (-30 Celsius) is the latest Asian country hit with EXTREME cold
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Temperatures across much of Asia have plummeted to below -30C, with the coldest weather ravaging North Korea.
On Monday, Northern China recorded record-low temperatures.
We are talking temperatures below 30 degrees Celsius … Northern China has already recorded a low minus 50 degrees Celsius.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
Japan is another country in Asia expected to experience extremely cold weather this week.
Scroll up to listen to stories making headlines around the world.
This article first appeared on 702 : North Korea (-30 Celsius) is the latest Asian country hit with EXTREME cold
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_17768872_ice-on-brightblue-background.html
More from World
Beyoncé earns un-bey-lievable sum (R412 million!) for single concert in Dubai
Beyoncé recently performed at the opening of a hotel in Dubai and earned a crazy amount for the single performance.Read More
Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister?
A Russian war ship carrying hypersonic missiles is reportedly crossing the Atlantic.Read More
[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C
Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969.Read More
Please have more sex, we need more babies! – Japanese Prime Minister
The Japanese PM is urging the public to make more babies to ensure that there are people to look after and support the elderly.Read More
Imagine a world where you get PAID to use less power. Well, Brits don't have to
Britain's National Grid said it would pay customers to use less power to prevent power shortages.Read More
Trump prepares to ditch his OWN social media platform to return to Twitter
War in Ukraine: 'Morally correct for South Africa to remain neutral'
SA continues to claim neutrality on Russia's invasion of Ukraine amid a visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.Read More
14 whales wash up on Atlantic Coast. Are offshore wind farms to blame?
Adam Gilchrist shares the news and hot topics making headlines around the world.Read More
EU, NATO squeeze Germany to allow Leapord 2 tank deliveries to Ukraine
Many European countries such as Poland and Finland have agreed to give Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks to help expel the Russian invasion.Read More