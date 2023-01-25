Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer
John Maytham interviews Carol Paton, a business writer at News24.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Eskom will be moved from Minister Pravin Gordhan's Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), which falls under Gwede Mantashe.
Since then, the country hasn't seen a change in loadshedding, in fact, some may argue that it's even gotten worse.
Today, the Democratic Alliance marched to Luthuli House to demand an end to loadshedding, which has crippled the lives of South Africans.
According to a DFA article, the DA wants Minister Mantashe booted, but the question of who will replace him remains.
Paton weighs in:
- Energy and energy management is always highly politicised
- The "penny has dropped" for NEC members that energy is needed and only the Minister of Energy can procure it, which Mantashe has failed to do, says Paton
- The problem with Mantashe as the Minister of Energy, according to Paton, is that he derailed from the energy action plan, acted as a gate keeper, and "frustrated" the plan
- Paton says that the new Minister of Energy will need to be the type of person that will stick to the energy plan
- Choosing an outsider to replace Mantashe will be challenging. Given the fact that energy is deeply politisied, the new minister will need to be able to win debates and arguments, which will be difficult as an outsider, says Paton
- This also brings additional issues, as Paton doesn't feel that there is anyone fit within the National Executive Committee to take over the role
- Paton hopes that if Mantashe gets booted, his replacement will bring more perspective of what's being implemented
I think that's a big factor; is that if the energy minister changes, hopefully you'll get a change of mindset in the Department of Energy.Carol Paton, New24 business writer
There's nobody in the ANC who could do a decent job, so I hope that Cyril will use the power he has to select two cabinet ministers outside of the National Assembly.John Maytham, Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
You gotta be able to win the political fight.Carol Paton, New24 business writer
I think that also the problem is that the quality of individuals in the National Executive Committee are not the greatest; there isn't anybody there who stands out as somebody who really understands the markets and what we're trying to do.Carol Paton, New24 business writer
The best you could hope for is someone who doesn't rock the boat, someone who sticks to the plan.Carol Paton, New24 business writer
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
