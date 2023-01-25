Delft public library is making learning fun with its new gaming incentive
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ashley Lewis, Delft public library manager.
-
The library has introduced a gaming system that children can use if they read a book or do their homework first.
-
Lewis says that around 60 children have joined the programme.
According to Lewis this new gaming initiative was used to draw more children into the library, especially in spaces where children’s parents cannot afford gaming systems at home.
He adds that there is a programme attached to the gaming initiative which allows the youth to become library members, take out library books and join the library homework programmes.
The gaming initiative is incentivised. The children first have to take our a book from the library or complete their homework in the library in order to use the gaming facilities. The aim is to teach them that hard work is rewarded.
Lewis says that when they started the programme there were only there children coming to the library and now that number has grown to 60.
We now have something to draw more children to the library, to actually get them off the streets and into a safe and educational environment.Ashley Lewis, Delft Public Library Manager
He says that he has even seen children lining up outside the library during loadshedding waiting to go inside.
Listen to the audio above for more.
