



JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters have gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in the Johannesburg CBD.

The official opposition plans to stage a demonstration outside the African National Congress (ANC)'s Luthuli House over power cuts.

It claims that the governing party had failed to fulfill its promise to resolve the country's energy crisis.

The hundreds of DA members are seemingly excited, with many of them smiling and laughing as they share banter among themselves.

Hundreds of DA supporters have now gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald square in the Jo’burg CBD. They are expected to start marching towards Luthuli House within this hour. ND pic.twitter.com/x9qZX82vPR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2023

There's noise everywhere amid all the singing and dancing.

The DA's Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, was heard leading chants against the ANC and its leaders.

The DA said that it expected between 4,000 and 5,000 people to form part of the demonstration.

There's a high police presence at the square but the party has roped in the services of a private security company.

This is amid concerns of a possible confrontation between its supporters and ANC members.

This article first appeared on EWN : Watch: Hundreds of DA supporters gather for load shedding march to Luthuli House