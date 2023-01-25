Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality'





Lester Kiewit speaks to Anneke Burns, PR generalist and commentator.

Mavericks advertises its business with a banner pulled behind an airplane

Burns finds this gaudy and offensive

FILE: A Mavericks banner pulled behind an airplane. Picture: Mavericks Cape Town/Facebook

Burns, who describes herself as a conservative woman, says she is not okay with the way Mavericks advertises.

She finds the airplane flying with a Mavericks banner behind it offensive.

I was thinking to myself, are these people honestly still advertising this gaudy and inappropriate business? Anneke Burns, PR generalist and commentator

Burns became aware of Mavericks in high school and thinks that children of that age should not be exposed to the existence of strip clubs.

I think it is time for us to move past this age of rampant immorality, where the fewer clothes you have on the better. Anneke Burns, PR generalist and commentator

You do not see other businesses advertising in this way, argues Burns, and parents should not have to explain what it means to their children.

