5 top movies to stream this weekend on Netflix





Netflix has been adding so many new movies to its menu of offerings that it can be tough to keep up with all of its latest films.

The following list includes 5 of the biggest movies you can binge on this coming weekend.

1. 'You People'

Even the title of this buddy comedy film brings chills down the spine, but only if you read it with a political eye, which I suggest you don't.

The twists in this film trailer already have me rolling on the floor.

I mean, don't you just love it when the writer and the film director tackle supposedly big and uncomfortable conversations through joy and laughter?

I know I do because that's the best way I learn about the power of "being different", in all aspects.

"You People" is a buddy comedy that follows a new couple and their families as they’re forced to deal with family dynamics and navigate the sometimes rocky landscape of modern love.

As if that doesn’t seem complicated enough, they are all further tested by societal expectations, clashing cultures and backgrounds, and generational differences.

This movie will be released on Netflix on 27 January 2023.

2. 'Dog Gone'

One of the greatest lessons I have learned in life is that dogs are definitely the sweetest creatures and most loyal animals on earth.

So the best way to show them that you truly love them is to do it with your whole heart and they will always protect you.

This movie was released on 13 January 2023 on Netflix.

It is a story about a beautiful dog called Gonkers, who goes missing and the Marshall family must rely on each other to find their beloved pet.

The movie offers a new perspective on love and how to show it.

The movie is based on Pauls Toutonghi’s book, The Dog Gone: A Lost Pet’s Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home, which itself was based on a true story.

3. 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

This is not "just' a mystery movie, having more jokes than any mystery movie I have ever watched.

Glass Onion is definitely the type you would watch over and over.

The film tells a story about a Tech billionaire Miles Bron who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island.

When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.

This one is about loyalty, trust, and transparency... and even more about friendship and betrayal.

Glass Onion was released on 10 September 2022.

4. 'The Pale Blue Eye'

Gothic horror mysteries are not my go-to type of film, however, I really liked this one.

It builds suspense throughout, keeping you glued to your screen.

Adapted from Louis Bayard’s 2003 novel of the same name, The Pale Blue Eyeis a gothic horror mystery that takes place in West Point, New York in 1830.

This movie's original title centers on seasoned detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) as he joins forces with young cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) to discreetly investigate a series of gruesome murders at the United States Military Academy.

This movie features a lot of big names so be sure to catch their incredible work in this captivating new film. Netflix released it on 6 January 2023.

5. 'The Kings of the World'

To be a "King of the World" you must be one of a kind or simply the ordinary forgotten man who is trying to bring change to his world.

This movie will make you realise that your voice does matter even when you feel misplaced.

The Kings of the World follows five homeless friends from Medellín.

As they embark on a dangerous journey through rural Colombia to reclaim a piece of land that one of them was bequeathed in a will.

The powerful action-drama film paints a moving picture of how marginalised people can come together.

Netflix released this film on 4 January 2023.