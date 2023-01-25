PowerToThePeople trending as DA marches against 'ANC caused' energy crisis





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

The DA is marching against rampant load shedding, which it blames on the ruling party

ANC officials are unhappy with the decision to march on Luthuli House

FILE: The DA marched in protest of high loadshedding levels. Picture: @helenzille/twitter

The DA marched to the African National Congress’s headquarters in Johannesburg, Luthuli House, on Wednesday morning and to the ANC's provincial office in Cape Town’s CBD in the afternoon.

The marches were intended to protest the extreme levels of load shedding in 2023, as well as cadre deployment and corruption, which it blames for the energy crisis.

The ANC expressed displeasure at the marches being directed at them, rather than at the government.

They are very unhappy about this, and they are now protecting Luthuli House. Barbara Friedman

The DA has tweeted that the ANC needs to understand how angry the people are about the destruction of the country’s energy infrastructure and economy.

[WATCH] Heavy police presence in the Jo’burg CBD ahead of the DA’s march to Luthuli House. The official opposition says it expects more than 4k people to join its march to the ANC headquarters over loadshedding. ND pic.twitter.com/Np59vyHCwV ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2023

It’s time to cut the ANC’s power and give power back to the people!#PowerToThePeopleMarch pic.twitter.com/93PkOcWIAa ' Helen Zille (@helenzille) January 25, 2023