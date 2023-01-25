South Africans urged to #UniteBehind the fight against failing Eskom





Social activist, Zackie Achmat, is leading the fight against Eskom and its failures.

Achmat is part of the #UnitedBehind, a civil society coalition constituted of 15 organisations.

It's planning a mass protest in the Cape Town CBD on 9 February ahead of the State of the Nation Address.

Zackie Achmat being interviewed on CapeTalk on 25 January 2023. Picture: CapeTalk

He co-founded the Treatment Action Campaign in the 1990s and is known worldwide for his activism on behalf of people living with HIV and AIDS in South Africa.

Now, his fight is centered around South Africa's energy crisis and ensuring the poor are not further marginalised.

The #UnitedBehind movement is calling on all South Africans to mobilise in Cape Town on 9 February, ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) that evening.

The #FixEskom Electricity Action Campaign will be a mass protest, which will see various civil society organisations come together to demand immediate action from government about Eskom and its failings.

The pain of working-class people requires all of us to work together as quickly as possible, to put the public pressure on. Zackie Achmat, Social Activist.

The thing about poor working-class communities is that fires start. Solar is needed, there more than anywhere else. When power surges happen, a shack starts burning or someone loses their fridge, a television... Zackie Achmat, Social Activist.

Achmat has called on citizens to not be apathetic about the dire situation the country finds itself in, but instead to educate themselves about the complexities of electricity generation and distribution.

He says the only way to solve the country's energy problem is for all South Africans to be united on the issue.

Eskom is incredibly complex. The national grid, the power supply, its distribution, its generation, its transmission. These are very complex things. They're extremely difficult, but you and I need to learn how it works. And the reason we need to learn how it works, is then we can hold politicians accountable. Zackie Achmat, Social Activist.

It needs a mass people's response across the country, with allies in other countries because the criminals who destroyed Eskom are across the world, and we need to get the money back. Zackie Achmat, Social Activist.

