South Africans urged to #UniteBehind the fight against failing Eskom
-
Social activist, Zackie Achmat, is leading the fight against Eskom and its failures.
-
Achmat is part of the #UnitedBehind, a civil society coalition constituted of 15 organisations.
-
It's planning a mass protest in the Cape Town CBD on 9 February ahead of the State of the Nation Address.
Renowned social activist, Zackie Achmat is leading the apolitical fight against Eskom.
Achmat is a member of #UniteBehind, a civil society coalition constituted of 15 organisations that mobilises together around common campaigns and local struggles.
He co-founded the Treatment Action Campaign in the 1990s and is known worldwide for his activism on behalf of people living with HIV and AIDS in South Africa.
Now, his fight is centered around South Africa's energy crisis and ensuring the poor are not further marginalised.
The #UnitedBehind movement is calling on all South Africans to mobilise in Cape Town on 9 February, ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) that evening.
The #FixEskom Electricity Action Campaign will be a mass protest, which will see various civil society organisations come together to demand immediate action from government about Eskom and its failings.
January 20, 2023
The pain of working-class people requires all of us to work together as quickly as possible, to put the public pressure on.Zackie Achmat, Social Activist.
The thing about poor working-class communities is that fires start. Solar is needed, there more than anywhere else. When power surges happen, a shack starts burning or someone loses their fridge, a television...Zackie Achmat, Social Activist.
Achmat has called on citizens to not be apathetic about the dire situation the country finds itself in, but instead to educate themselves about the complexities of electricity generation and distribution.
He says the only way to solve the country's energy problem is for all South Africans to be united on the issue.
Eskom is incredibly complex. The national grid, the power supply, its distribution, its generation, its transmission. These are very complex things. They're extremely difficult, but you and I need to learn how it works. And the reason we need to learn how it works, is then we can hold politicians accountable.Zackie Achmat, Social Activist.
It needs a mass people's response across the country, with allies in other countries because the criminals who destroyed Eskom are across the world, and we need to get the money back.Zackie Achmat, Social Activist.
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Local
Tips and tricks for small businesses amid loadshedding.
Small businesses often bear the brunt of loadshedding because they do not have the contingency plans some bigger businesses have.Read More
Let's get physical: ETA courses help students master the fitness industry
Not everyone wants to pursue academics after school and ETA offers several options for those interested in the fitness industry.Read More
Delft public library is making learning fun with its new gaming incentive
The Delft public library has started a new gaming initiative, both as a reward system and a tool for learning.Read More
Oh no! Fuel hike on the cards
Motorists should expect an increase in the price of fuel in February.Read More
#PowerToThePeople trending as DA marches against 'ANC caused' energy crisis
The DA blames the ruling ANC for the crisis which started 15 long years ago.Read More
Watch: Hundreds of DA supporters gather for load shedding march to Luthuli House
The official opposition plans to stage a demonstration outside the ANC's Luthuli House over power cuts.Read More
Funeral parlours call for shorter burial times amid heat wave and power cuts
High temperatures and no power are a disastrous combination for funeral parlours.Read More
Do YOU provide jobs? Employers' Association launches load shedding impact survey
The National Employers' Association of SA wants to know the real impact of load shedding on businesses that provide jobs.Read More
ANC incompetence and corruption is the reason we have loadshedding – DA
The DA will march to Luthuli House on Wednesday to demand an end to load shedding which has crippled the lives of South Africans.Read More