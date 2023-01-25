Beyoncé earns un-bey-lievable sum (R412 million!) for single concert in Dubai





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Beyoncé was reportedly paid around $24 million for the concert

She also wore $7.5 million worth of diamonds

Renaissance by Beyoncé. Picture: facebook.com/beyonce

For the 85-minute gig, Beyoncé reportedly earned over $20 million, which works out to over $280 000 a minute (nearly R5 million).

Queen Bey’s enormous pay cheque was not the only shocking display of wealth as her outfit contained $7.5 million worth of diamonds.

The concert emphasises the bubble of opulence that exists in Dubai, which borders on madness, says Friedman.

In the world that we live in, how do you justify that? Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

The performance gained mixed reviews from fans with some criticising the singer for performing in a country with such strict anti-LGBT laws, while other have unequivocally praised her performance.

