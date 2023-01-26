Gender neutral terms are for the benefit of all, NOT just the queer community
Clement Manyathela interviews Nolwazi Tusini of Iranti.
Children, a particularly vulnerable population, have little to no agency to speak out on issues that hurt them.
Queer children, who spend the majority of their time outside the home and its protections, are a group under even more scrutiny than any other child.
As society repairs itself from bias and prejudice, Iranti’s Nolwazi Tusini says terms like "head girl" and "head boy" are gendered language and a symptom of coded beliefs.
Suffixes like girl/woman or boy/man within leadership titles place limitations on identities that have historically been disadvantaged.
She adds that gender neutrality is for the benefit of all, not just the LGBTQI+ community.
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Gender neutral terms are for the benefit of all, NOT just the queer community
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_90579587_transgender-concept.html?term=gender%2Bneutral&vti=m7yy1a87nrcm3i8ex5-1-3
More from Lifestyle
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa
Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.Read More
Road deaths in Western Cape fell by 46.7% over 2022/23 festive season
The number of road fatalities in the WC in the 2022/23 festive season was 131, compared to 207 in the 2021/22 festive season.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
These are the best sleeping positions to reduce back and neck pain
Africa Melane speaks to chiropractor Dr Kevin Lentin.Read More
The first baby to travel up the cable car returns to celebrate his 79th birthday
David Bester was the first person to travel up the cable car and live on Table Mountain. He returns to celebrate his 79th birthday.Read More
5 Netflix series to binge on this weekend
Net•Flix•Ing is the best way to binge-watch all the series you love in one go, Day and Night, guilt-free or with a little guilt.Read More
Let's get physical: ETA courses help students master the fitness industry
Not everyone wants to pursue academics after school and ETA offers several options for those interested in the fitness industry.Read More
LISTEN: For richer or poorer
The age-old question rears its ugly head "Does money make or break a marriage or a relationship?"Read More
Beyoncé earns un-bey-lievable sum (R412 million!) for single concert in Dubai
Beyoncé recently performed at the opening of a hotel in Dubai and earned a crazy amount for the single performance.Read More