Gender neutral terms are for the benefit of all, NOT just the queer community

Children, a particularly vulnerable population, have little to no agency to speak out on issues that hurt them.

Queer children, who spend the majority of their time outside the home and its protections, are a group under even more scrutiny than any other child.

As society repairs itself from bias and prejudice, Iranti’s Nolwazi Tusini says terms like "head girl" and "head boy" are gendered language and a symptom of coded beliefs.

Suffixes like girl/woman or boy/man within leadership titles place limitations on identities that have historically been disadvantaged.

She adds that gender neutrality is for the benefit of all, not just the LGBTQI+ community.

