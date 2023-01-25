Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] How will Cape Town's plan to buy electricity back from residents work?

25 January 2023 12:28 PM
by Zaid Kriel

Mandy Wiener speaks to Matthew Cruise of Hohm Energy

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis revealed recently that the Mother City is piloting an initiative to buy electricity from local residents and businesses for cash. Mandy spoke with Matthew Cruise of Hohm Energy to clarify when and also how this is meant to work.




25 January 2023 12:28 PM
by Zaid Kriel

