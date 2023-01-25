5 Netflix series to binge on this weekend
Netflix is adding so many new series that it can be tough to keep up.
The following list includes five of the most amazing series you can binge on this coming weekend.
1. Ginny & Georgia
Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.
Go ahead and take a shot with this one; I promise you won't regret it.
2. Lady Voyeur
A talented, voyeuristic hacker finds herself thrust into a dangerous investigation after her sex worker neighbor leaves for a weekend trip.
Lady Voyeur is all about taking a risk and crossing boundaries.
You can only get closer to your desires when you test the waters because if you don't jump off that cliff, you will never know what's down there.
3. Behind her eyes
A single mother enters a world of twisted mind games when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while secretly befriending his mysterious wife.
4. The Upshaws
In Indiana, a working-class African American family struggles to make it work.
For the Upshaws you need to be ready to flex your mouth muscles because you gonna be laughing the whole time and doing replays to hear the smooth jokes twice.
The show also smoothly incorporates the complexities of a blended family amid varied parental and marital relationships which feel not only timely but also incredibly genuine.
5. Vikings: Valhalla
The famous Vikings once again blaze new paths in an ever-changing Europe.
The sequel is set 100 years after the events of Vikings and chronicles the beginning of the end of the Viking Age marked by the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066.
The show is well-structured and the story is well-told.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_99205705_watching-series-with-a-cup-of-tea-inscription-just-one-more-episode-millennial-concept.html?term=netflix&vti=n7h0syxaos257qv24x-1-4
More from Lifestyle
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa
Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.Read More
Gender neutral terms are for the benefit of all, NOT just the queer community
Schools are debating whether to drop terms such as "head boy" and "head girl".Read More
Road deaths in Western Cape fell by 46.7% over 2022/23 festive season
The number of road fatalities in the WC in the 2022/23 festive season was 131, compared to 207 in the 2021/22 festive season.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
These are the best sleeping positions to reduce back and neck pain
Africa Melane speaks to chiropractor Dr Kevin Lentin.Read More
The first baby to travel up the cable car returns to celebrate his 79th birthday
David Bester was the first person to travel up the cable car and live on Table Mountain. He returns to celebrate his 79th birthday.Read More
Let's get physical: ETA courses help students master the fitness industry
Not everyone wants to pursue academics after school and ETA offers several options for those interested in the fitness industry.Read More
LISTEN: For richer or poorer
The age-old question rears its ugly head "Does money make or break a marriage or a relationship?"Read More
Beyoncé earns un-bey-lievable sum (R412 million!) for single concert in Dubai
Beyoncé recently performed at the opening of a hotel in Dubai and earned a crazy amount for the single performance.Read More