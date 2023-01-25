WC Government is giving matriculants an opportunity to gain workplace experience





First Work Experience PAY Programme is a Western Cape government programme that provides matriculants an opportunity to "gain workplace experience in the Western Cape Government (WCG)".

There are many reasons for not studying after matric. Perhaps it's due to financial reasons, maybe you have to become the breadwinner of the family, maybe you didn't get accepted into your university of choice or maybe you just don't want to study.

One thing is for sure, having work experience always looks good when applying for a job and this is where First Work Experience PAY Programme comes in.

This programme provides matriculants between the ages of 17 and 24 with work experience and training within one of the Western Cape Government departments.

The internship will span across 1 April 2023 until 31 March 2024.

The programme aims to:

Provide work experience in the public sector

Deliver reputable curriculum vitae references

Offer skills and experiences that will contribute to job security

Gives participants a year to figure out their next career move

Criteria that needs to be met:

24 years old or younger

Wrote and passed the National Senior Certificate exam in the Western Cape

Be a South African citizen living in Cape Town

Not have plans to study further in this year

Be financially constrained (household income less than R350,000 p/a)

Have no prior work experience

If you are interested in registering, click here.

Hurry, registration closes Friday 27 January 2023!

The internship allows for a year of mentoring, decision-making about a future career, on-the-job training and exposure to skills training and development to make the intern more employable. Western Cape Government