WC Government is giving matriculants an opportunity to gain workplace experience
First Work Experience PAY Programme is a Western Cape government programme that provides matriculants an opportunity to "gain workplace experience in the Western Cape Government (WCG)".
RELATED: A guide to rewriting your matric exams
There are many reasons for not studying after matric. Perhaps it's due to financial reasons, maybe you have to become the breadwinner of the family, maybe you didn't get accepted into your university of choice or maybe you just don't want to study.
One thing is for sure, having work experience always looks good when applying for a job and this is where First Work Experience PAY Programme comes in.
This programme provides matriculants between the ages of 17 and 24 with work experience and training within one of the Western Cape Government departments.
The internship will span across 1 April 2023 until 31 March 2024.
The programme aims to:
- Provide work experience in the public sector
- Deliver reputable curriculum vitae references
- Offer skills and experiences that will contribute to job security
- Gives participants a year to figure out their next career move
Criteria that needs to be met:
- 24 years old or younger
- Wrote and passed the National Senior Certificate exam in the Western Cape
- Be a South African citizen living in Cape Town
- Not have plans to study further in this year
- Be financially constrained (household income less than R350,000 p/a)
- Have no prior work experience
If you are interested in registering, click here.
Hurry, registration closes Friday 27 January 2023!
The internship allows for a year of mentoring, decision-making about a future career, on-the-job training and exposure to skills training and development to make the intern more employable.Western Cape Government
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/girl-laptop-school-supplies-student-5662435/
More from Local
Friend of slain Gugulethu activist wants him to be remembered for his activism
Gugulethu community leader, Ntsikelelo Msweswe, was shot to death on Saturday 14 January 2023.Read More
ECDs eligible for govt subsidies could remedy SA’s unequal society
Unregistered early childhood development (ECD) centres receive a much-needed boost in equalising quality childcare in South Africa.Read More
Isolating hospitals from loadshedding may mean more power cuts for YOU
Certain hospitals being exempt from loadshedding is not entirely possible because they form part of the distribution network, says energy analyst.Read More
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer
Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end?Read More
South Africans urged to #UniteBehind the fight against failing Eskom
Clarence Ford interviews Zackie Achmat, activist at #UniteBehind.Read More
Tips and tricks for small businesses amid loadshedding.
Small businesses often bear the brunt of loadshedding because they do not have the contingency plans some bigger businesses have.Read More
Let's get physical: ETA courses help students master the fitness industry
Not everyone wants to pursue academics after school and ETA offers several options for those interested in the fitness industry.Read More
Delft public library is making learning fun with its new gaming incentive
The Delft public library has started a new gaming initiative, both as a reward system and a tool for learning.Read More
Oh no! Fuel hike on the cards
Motorists should expect an increase in the price of fuel in February.Read More
More from Business
Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise.Read More
ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'
Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT.Read More
Here's how flies turn human food waste into high-value protein feed for animals
Bruce Whitfield chats to Nambu Group CEO Lowell Scarr about how they convert food waste into high-value protein animal feed.Read More
TymeBank to open 600 kiosks in Foschini stores, prints your debit card instantly
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Coenraad Jonker, Co-Founder and CEO of TymeBank, about the partnership with TFG.Read More
Business book: 'Land is a Big Deal' looks at the intricacies of land ownership
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.Read More
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League
The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding.Read More
#PowerToThePeople trending as DA marches against 'ANC caused' energy crisis
The DA blames the ruling ANC for the crisis which started 15 long years ago.Read More
You can sell your ‘extra’ electricity for money
Kfm Mornings team chats to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about a loadshedding initiative that'll leave you with more rands!Read More
[HISTORY] 100 years of Eskom: It went so well, how did we get here?
A summarised timeline of key events in the development of Eskom.Read More