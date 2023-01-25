Tips and tricks for small businesses amid loadshedding.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to energy management systems executive at CBI Energy, Roger Hislop about helping businesses to survive spiraling electricity costs and loadshedding.
Hislop says the reason small businesses suffer the most amid loadshedding is that they do not have deeper pockets to save themselves.
Small businesses don’t have a deep well that they can pour from.Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI Energy
Hislop adds that loadshedding makes it harder for small businesses to function especially for businesses whose trade is dependent on electricity. In addition, Hislop says business owners should be able to account for energy use.
Hislop advises business owners to distinguish between their needs and wants when it comes to structuring their use of electricity.
How much is a lifestyle choice and how much of it is essential to your survival.Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI Energy
Every business owner should understand what they use their energy on… Only when you have an understanding of what energy you using can you then make a way to combat the struggles.Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI Energy
So you make sure that your geyser and your aircon are on before loadshedding.Roger Hislop, Energy Management Systems Executive - CBI Energy
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Tips and tricks for small businesses amid loadshedding.
More from Local
South Africans urged to #UniteBehind the fight against failing Eskom
Clarence Ford interviews Zackie Achmat, activist at #UniteBehind.Read More
Let's get physical: ETA courses help students master the fitness industry
Not everyone wants to pursue academics after school and ETA offers several options for those interested in the fitness industry.Read More
Delft public library is making learning fun with its new gaming incentive
The Delft public library has started a new gaming initiative, both as a reward system and a tool for learning.Read More
Oh no! Fuel hike on the cards
Motorists should expect an increase in the price of fuel in February.Read More
#PowerToThePeople trending as DA marches against 'ANC caused' energy crisis
The DA blames the ruling ANC for the crisis which started 15 long years ago.Read More
Watch: Hundreds of DA supporters gather for load shedding march to Luthuli House
The official opposition plans to stage a demonstration outside the ANC's Luthuli House over power cuts.Read More
Funeral parlours call for shorter burial times amid heat wave and power cuts
High temperatures and no power are a disastrous combination for funeral parlours.Read More
Do YOU provide jobs? Employers' Association launches load shedding impact survey
The National Employers' Association of SA wants to know the real impact of load shedding on businesses that provide jobs.Read More
ANC incompetence and corruption is the reason we have loadshedding – DA
The DA will march to Luthuli House on Wednesday to demand an end to load shedding which has crippled the lives of South Africans.Read More