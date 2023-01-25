Let's get physical: ETA courses help students master the fitness industry





Pippa Hudson speaks to Paul Laemmle of ETA.

ETA offers three-year bachelor and one-year higher certificate programmes.

This institution caters for the active, energetic type of student.

FILE: ETA college. Picture: ETA College/Facebook

ETA is a private institution in Rondebosch, which specialises in qualifications related to sports science, exercise, and wellness.

According to Laemmle, ETA has been around for more than 30 years and they have eight campuses in South Africa and partner campuses in other parts of the world as well as an online division.

ETA offers a number of three-year diploma and degree options for students to study, in either the business of sport or the exercise and coaching spaces.

We equip a bachelor’s student with a whole range of tools that they can go into industry with. Paul Laemml, ETA

Laemmle adds that they also offer one-year higher certificate programmes, which give students who did not achieve a bachelors pass an opportunity to study further.

In our opinion there must be access for any student, regardless of their results and there must be an opportunity to leap into a bachelors programme at some stage. Paul Laemmle, ETA

If they successfully complete their higher certificate, they will automatically be granted access to the degree programme.

Laemmle says their courses offer an interactive teaching style that caters to the active and energetic student.

This includes structured community service and outreach work, which Laemmle says is a core part of their ethos.

Listen to the audio above for more.