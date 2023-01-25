The first baby to travel up the cable car returns to celebrate his 79th birthday
This is SO cute!
Yes, you should have some tissues ready.
Meet David Bester...
David Bester was the first baby ever to travel up the cable car at just two weeks old.
He spent some of his formative years living on Table Mountain with his parents.
He went back recently to celebrate his 79th birthday with his family — how cute?!
He was on 10 January 1944.
This truly is the meaning of priceless moments.
Bester recalls his mom making tea for guests at the top of the mountain, which is now The Shop at the Top, he got quite emotional on his way up...
On this surreal experience, Bester says...
Just imagine being a young toddler, exploring the natural beauty of the mountain. Sadly, I don’t have any photographs left over from those days, but it was a moving experience to again see my childhood home.David Bester
Of course, Mzansi also found this story posted by Table Mountain's Aerial Cableway on Facebook too cute and rushed to the comments section of this post:
Some people said...
What a touching story.Facebook user
Birthday blessings in abundance to you! What an awesome way to remember your childhood home!Facebook user
Oom David, wat 'n mooi storie, seenwenseFacebook user
Are you crying yet?
We wish David Bester a happy belated birthday.
May his childhood memories continue to bring him great joy!
This article first appeared on KFM : The first baby to travel up the cable car returns to celebrate his 79th birthday
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_64955397_cape-town-south-africa-21-octobdr-2016-table-mountain-view-with-cable-car-in-cape-town-south-africa-.html
