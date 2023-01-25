Streaming issues? Report here
These are the best sleeping positions to reduce back and neck pain

25 January 2023 4:51 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Back pain
Sleeping position
neck pain
Kevin Lentin

Africa Melane speaks to chiropractor Dr Kevin Lentin.

  • A firm mattress is vital to a good night's sleep

  • Sleeping on your stomach is not recommended as it could lead to back pain.

  • Lying on your side or on your back is preferable.

Copyright : adiruch / 123rf
Copyright : adiruch / 123rf

Do you wake up stiff or with back or neck pain? You may be sleeping in an incorrect position.

The position you sleep in may be putting strain on your neck or back, causing discomfort when you wake up.

Chiropractor Dr Kevin Lentin says for everybody the surface you sleep on is vital to ensuring you have a restful night's sleep.

However, he says because there are variations in spinal anatomy, everybody's sleeping positions will differ. Having said that, there are some general rules.

A mattress that is firm, but not too firm. That doesn't sag in the middle and prevent a good structural, symmetrical position for the spine is important.

Dr Kevin Lentin, Chiropractor.

Sleeping on one's side or back is preferable to sleeping on your stomach.

Dr Kevin Lentin, Chiropractor.

For an extended period of time, lying on your stomach can contribute in certain individuals to making that back problem worse when you get up in the morning.

Dr Kevin Lentin, Chiropractor.

Listen to the audio for more.




