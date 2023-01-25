These are the best sleeping positions to reduce back and neck pain
-
A firm mattress is vital to a good night's sleep
-
Sleeping on your stomach is not recommended as it could lead to back pain.
-
Lying on your side or on your back is preferable.
Do you wake up stiff or with back or neck pain? You may be sleeping in an incorrect position.
The position you sleep in may be putting strain on your neck or back, causing discomfort when you wake up.
Chiropractor Dr Kevin Lentin says for everybody the surface you sleep on is vital to ensuring you have a restful night's sleep.
However, he says because there are variations in spinal anatomy, everybody's sleeping positions will differ. Having said that, there are some general rules.
A mattress that is firm, but not too firm. That doesn't sag in the middle and prevent a good structural, symmetrical position for the spine is important.Dr Kevin Lentin, Chiropractor.
Sleeping on one's side or back is preferable to sleeping on your stomach.Dr Kevin Lentin, Chiropractor.
For an extended period of time, lying on your stomach can contribute in certain individuals to making that back problem worse when you get up in the morning.Dr Kevin Lentin, Chiropractor.
Listen to the audio for more.
