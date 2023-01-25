Isolating hospitals from loadshedding may mean more power cuts for YOU





John Maytham speaks to energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Recently, the United Democratic Movement, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and Build One SA have banded together in a legal bid to stop the implementation of the 18.65% electricity tariff hike.

One of their other legal demands includes the exemption of critical facilities like hospitals from power cuts.

Energy analyst and electrical engineer Chris Yelland says the coalition’s exemption request is possible, but will be difficult and expensive to implement.

He says most hospitals are embedded within a distribution network and do not have a dedicated feed from a substation.

It just means others will have to put up with a little bit more loadshedding than they would have been subjected to. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst

It’s not that ideal and it's not that easy in some circumstances. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst

Eskom's Camden Power Station near Ermelo in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za

Listen to the full audio above for more.