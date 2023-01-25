Streaming issues? Report here
Friend of slain Gugulethu activist wants him to be remembered for his activism Gugulethu community leader, Ntsikelelo Msweswe, was shot to death on Saturday 14 January 2023. 25 January 2023 5:04 PM
ECDs eligible for govt subsidies could remedy SA's unequal society Unregistered early childhood development (ECD) centres receive a much-needed boost in equalising quality childcare in South Africa... 25 January 2023 5:00 PM
Isolating hospitals from loadshedding may mean more power cuts for YOU Certain hospitals being exempt from loadshedding is not entirely possible because they form part of the distribution network, says... 25 January 2023 4:53 PM
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end? 25 January 2023 4:38 PM
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding. 25 January 2023 10:55 AM
You can sell your 'extra' electricity for money Kfm Mornings team chats to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about a loadshedding initiative that'll leave you with more rands! 25 January 2023 9:34 AM
Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise. 25 January 2023 8:34 PM
ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff' Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT. 25 January 2023 7:46 PM
Here's how flies turn human food waste into high-value protein feed for animals Bruce Whitfield chats to Nambu Group CEO Lowell Scarr about how they convert food waste into high-value protein animal feed. 25 January 2023 6:40 PM
These are the best sleeping positions to reduce back and neck pain Africa Melane speaks to chiropractor Dr Kevin Lentin. 25 January 2023 4:51 PM
The first baby to travel up the cable car returns to celebrate his 79th birthday David Bester was the first person to travel up the cable car and live on Table Mountain. He returns to celebrate his 79th birthday... 25 January 2023 2:44 PM
Let's get physical: ETA courses help students master the fitness industry Not everyone wants to pursue academics after school and ETA offers several options for those interested in the fitness industry. 25 January 2023 1:51 PM
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
Beyoncé earns un-bey-lievable sum (R412 million!) for single concert in Dubai Beyoncé recently performed at the opening of a hotel in Dubai and earned a crazy amount for the single performance. 25 January 2023 11:40 AM
North Korea (-30 Celsius) is the latest Asian country hit with EXTREME cold According to media reports in the country, cold weather is also expected to hit its coastal areas. 25 January 2023 10:06 AM
Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister? A Russian war ship carrying hypersonic missiles is reportedly crossing the Atlantic. 25 January 2023 8:01 AM
'Africa's MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
Friend of slain Gugulethu activist wants him to be remembered for his activism

25 January 2023 5:04 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Gugulethu
Ntsikelelo Msweswe
Gugulethu Community Action Network

Gugulethu community leader, Ntsikelelo Msweswe, was shot to death on Saturday 14 January 2023.

John Maytham speaks to Pamela Silwana, a close friend of Ntsikelelo Msweswe and a member of the Gugulethu Community Action Network.

He was killed when two gunmen burst into a home in Gugulethu and shot three people, leaving one person injured.

Msweswe leaves behind his twin daughters, aged 12 and a community devastated by the loss.

Thirty-four-year-old Msweswe came from a tumultuous and impoverished background, he became involved in criminal activities while at high school in Mowbray, Cape Town, dropping out in Grade 11.

He was released from prison at the age of 22 and decided to pursue a life on the straight-and-narrow, later becoming a father and employed as a security guard.

He would later try to obtain a matric certificate and a university qualification, but due to his duties as a father he had to drop out.

Fast forward to 2016, which saw the Cape Town man emerge as a community leader and activist.

Close friend and member of the Gugulethu Community Action Network Pamela Silwana says he had an insatiable love for his community.

An example of his selflessness is when in April 2019, he became the most active volunteer for the unemployed people’s organisation, Organising for Work (OfW), and then later OfW’s coordinator in an effort to improve the plight of jobless people in his community.

I think he played a big role; I think he made a huge difference in our community.

Pamela Silwana, Close friend and member of the Gugulethu Community Action Network

The motive for the killing is unknown at the moment.

Listen to the full audio above for more.




