Friend of slain Gugulethu activist wants him to be remembered for his activism





John Maytham speaks to Pamela Silwana, a close friend of Ntsikelelo Msweswe and a member of the Gugulethu Community Action Network.

He was killed when two gunmen burst into a home in Gugulethu and shot three people, leaving one person injured.

Msweswe leaves behind his twin daughters, aged 12 and a community devastated by the loss.

Thirty-four-year-old Msweswe came from a tumultuous and impoverished background, he became involved in criminal activities while at high school in Mowbray, Cape Town, dropping out in Grade 11.

He was released from prison at the age of 22 and decided to pursue a life on the straight-and-narrow, later becoming a father and employed as a security guard.

He would later try to obtain a matric certificate and a university qualification, but due to his duties as a father he had to drop out.

Fast forward to 2016, which saw the Cape Town man emerge as a community leader and activist.

Close friend and member of the Gugulethu Community Action Network Pamela Silwana says he had an insatiable love for his community.

An example of his selflessness is when in April 2019, he became the most active volunteer for the unemployed people’s organisation, Organising for Work (OfW), and then later OfW’s coordinator in an effort to improve the plight of jobless people in his community.

I think he played a big role; I think he made a huge difference in our community. Pamela Silwana, Close friend and member of the Gugulethu Community Action Network

The motive for the killing is unknown at the moment.

Listen to the full audio above for more.