68 elephants to relocate to places safe(er) from poaching





John Maytham speaks to Dereck Milburn about their plans to relocate elephants after Phongola poaching incidents.

According to Milburn, there are just about 68 elephants in the reserve, however, the number could fluctuate due to current weather and water conditions.

Millburn says they have been guarding the elephants and that he’s spent close to five hours on a helicopter with shooters to ensure the safety of the elephants in the nature reserve.

We’ve actively been flying the area in helicopters trying to see what is on the ground, and we didn’t see any more carcasses than we’ve seen previously. Dereck Milburn, Southern Africa Project Director - The Aspinall Foundation

Milburn says it is a challenge to decide where the elephants should go and how many.

The best solution would be to move all the elephants out to other reserves, however, most of the elephant reserves we have are at capacity. Dereck Milburn, Southern Africa Project Director - The Aspinall Foundation

