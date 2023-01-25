ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'





ChatGPT is a new Chatbot that was released in November last year

Microsoft has invested billions into the development of ChatGPT

sdecoret/123rf

One of the most talked about inventions at the moment is the new chatbot called ChatGPT, a chatbot released late last year which was used as an experiment to write an accurate level of code in a human way.

Microsoft has invested billions into the development of ChatGPT and the artificial intelligent lab OpenAI.

ChatGPT is not Google. It doesn't have the database of Google It's not built on the database of Google. It's simply a language. It's a massive language programme. Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect

Ambrose insists that humans have to adapt to the way basic things are done on ChatGPT.

Essentially, it is great at writing stuff. Any stuff, and that stuff that you ask it to write, from code to papers about interesting stuff - it is pretty good at doing. Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect

From a human, business, and social point of view, having access to tools like this, will take the drudgery out of so many things that will be written in a way that's clean and easy to understand and in the training space bring an enormous amount of benefits to the person. Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect

Anyone can use the Chat GPT chatbot for free from OpenAI's website.

