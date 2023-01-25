Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked
- Cybersecurity experts say hackers are getting smarter and finding new ways to scam people
- Business email compromises have seen people lose millions worldwide
A business email compromise is one of the biggest ways hackers steal money from businesses around the world. These hackers use different methods to try and trick people into giving them information about various businesses. Wendy Knowler explains how hackers usually go about stealing money from emails.
Cyber criminals hack into email accounts. Either a private person or a company. They start reading emails going back and forth. They intercept those that contain invoices. They replace the company's banking details with their own. Then they send them on to the unsuspecting client for payment.Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Between October and December last year, three law firms lodged claims to the value of over 3 million rand. Knowler believes that all companies should be loading their details on bank sites for better security.
The advice to businesses is: Invest in technology and practices that don't put your customers at risk. There was evidence that there is software or a programme to be had for less than R1000 a month for companies. It's called LexisNexis. They have secure chats. There really isn't an excuse to not protect your customers.Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Listen to the audio clip attached for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/computer-security-padlock-hacker-1591018/
More from Business
ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'
Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT.Read More
Here's how flies turn human food waste into high-value protein feed for animals
Bruce Whitfield chats to Nambu Group CEO Lowell Scarr about how they convert food waste into high-value protein animal feed.Read More
TymeBank to open 600 kiosks in Foschini stores, prints your debit card instantly
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Coenraad Jonker, Co-Founder and CEO of TymeBank, about the partnership with TFG.Read More
Business book: 'Land is a Big Deal' looks at the intricacies of land ownership
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.Read More
WC Government is giving matriculants an opportunity to gain workplace experience
Matriculated and don't know what to do next? The First Work Experience PAY Programme may be for you!Read More
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League
The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding.Read More
#PowerToThePeople trending as DA marches against 'ANC caused' energy crisis
The DA blames the ruling ANC for the crisis which started 15 long years ago.Read More
You can sell your ‘extra’ electricity for money
Kfm Mornings team chats to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about a loadshedding initiative that'll leave you with more rands!Read More
[HISTORY] 100 years of Eskom: It went so well, how did we get here?
A summarised timeline of key events in the development of Eskom.Read More