Practice this mindful tip to achieve your fitness goals
On Early Breakfast with Africa Melane, Lucas Mthenjane — a fitness and mind performance coach with 25 years of experience in the industry, shares his top fitness tip to help you achieve your fitness goals.
To find out what the tip is, listen to their conversation below.
To recap, whether your goal is to exercise for a minute or five a day or to train for a bigger challenge like the Two Oceans Marathon, fitness goals start in the mind.
The coaching veteran also shares the following:
1) Prepare yourself mentally for your fitness journey, know that you'll need to stay disciplined.
2) Strive for consistency, not perfection.
3) Understand that reaching your fitness goal is about transforming your physical and mental aptitude, simultaneously.
Ultimately, Mthenjane says that "mental grit" is the secret to achieving your fitness goals.
What gets a lot of people through is that mental grit. Once you have that mental grit with you, you know you can go even further… and while you prepare, you can actually learn to avoid injuries because you know how to gear yourself up in terms of what you’re going to be wearing, how you’re going to be preparing your food and nutrition and how you’re actually going to make sure that you stay consistent. It isn't easy.Lucas Mthenjane, Fitness and Mind Performance Coach
Here's to more mindful fitness sessions at every level.
