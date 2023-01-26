Money laundering charges against Estina dropped, says NPA
BLOEMFONTEIN - Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Investigative Directorate, Sindisiwe Seboka, has confirmed that charges against Estina, one of the companies accused in the Vrede dairy farm corruption case, have been dropped.
The company was among the list of accused in the R280 million botched Free State project.
Former MEC for Agriculture in the province, Mosebenzi Zwane appeared in the dock with the co-accused at the Bloemfontein High Court on Wednesday.
The company at the centre of the high-profile corruption case, Estina, is under liquidation.
While this is the reason the Investigative Directorate said that money laundering charges against the company had been struck off the roll, the State said that it still wanted to prosecute the company's representative.
This included former sole director, Kamal Vasram.
Seboka said that the matter would be back in court in April for a second pre-trial hearing.
"This matter is proceeding quite swiftly according to what we're seeing," Seboka said.
The public funds which were meant to benefit disadvantaged black farmers in the province were allegedly looted for the benefit of the controversial Gupta family.
WATCH: Estina corruption case: Mosebenzi Zwane's first pre-trial hearing
This article first appeared on EWN : Money laundering charges against Estina dropped, says NPA
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead'
And you have the opportunity to take a tour!Read More
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'
About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.Read More
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.Read More
68 elephants to relocate to places safe(er) from poaching
Just two weeks ago foreign tourists came under gunfire in KwaZulu Natal on the Jozini Dam.Read More
Road deaths in Western Cape fell by 46.7% over 2022/23 festive season
The number of road fatalities in the WC in the 2022/23 festive season was 131, compared to 207 in the 2021/22 festive season.Read More
Cape Town will now PAY you for excess power: 'Solar just got more attractive'
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced the City can now pay cash for power fed into the local electricity grid.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
Friend of slain Gugulethu activist wants him to be remembered for his activism
Gugulethu community leader, Ntsikelelo Msweswe, was shot to death on Saturday 14 January 2023.Read More
ECDs eligible for govt subsidies could remedy SA’s unequal society
Unregistered early childhood development (ECD) centres receive a much-needed boost in equalising quality childcare in South Africa.Read More