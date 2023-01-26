Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead' And you have the opportunity to take a tour! 26 January 2023 9:58 AM
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas' About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson. 26 January 2023 7:35 AM
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education. 26 January 2023 7:14 AM
View all Local
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end? 25 January 2023 4:38 PM
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding. 25 January 2023 10:55 AM
You can sell your ‘extra’ electricity for money Kfm Mornings team chats to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about a loadshedding initiative that'll leave you with more rands! 25 January 2023 9:34 AM
View all Politics
'Date night' delay launches new app for Mujaheed Martin from Mitchells Plain After arriving late to date night because of a delay at the barber, Martin started a barber booking app to streamline the process. 26 January 2023 10:19 AM
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword. 26 January 2023 8:43 AM
Cape Town will now PAY you for excess power: 'Solar just got more attractive' Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced the City can now pay cash for power fed into the local electricity grid. 26 January 2023 5:38 AM
View all Business
Are you thinking of making big purchases? Africa Melane chats to DebtSafe’s Neil van der Walt about what people should consider before making big purchases. 26 January 2023 10:45 AM
Gender neutral terms are for the benefit of all, NOT just the queer community Schools are debating whether to drop terms such as "head boy" and "head girl". 26 January 2023 7:55 AM
Road deaths in Western Cape fell by 46.7% over 2022/23 festive season The number of road fatalities in the WC in the 2022/23 festive season was 131, compared to 207 in the 2021/22 festive season. 26 January 2023 6:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London. 26 January 2023 10:34 AM
Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded The arrival of heavy main battle tanks from Germany and the United States is a potential game changer but may have come too late. 26 January 2023 8:12 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all World
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers

26 January 2023 7:14 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
EFF
Economic Freedom Fighters
Higher Education
EFF Student Command
John Perlman
Alpha Ramushwana

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.

John Perlman speaks with Eyewitness New reporter Alpha Ramushwana.

  • The student’s union marched from Johannesburg to Pretoria

  • They are calling for free higher education for all

The EFF Student Command has again called for the government to implement free education for tertiary students. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.
The EFF Student Command has again called for the government to implement free education for tertiary students. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

The student command marched from the party’s Johannesburg headquarters to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

In addition to marching for free higher education, it also demands that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) bursaries be paid on time.

The EFF says NSFAS is inadequate because it does not cater to all students.

They are also highlighting the lack of adequate student accommodation.

It has raised some concerns over the shortage of beds [university student accommodation]...

Alpha Ramushwana, Eyewitness News reporter

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says there is a shortage of around 400 000 beds for university students, which the EFF argues proves the government's failure to provide services.

Scroll up to listen to the audio.


This article first appeared on 702 : We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers




26 January 2023 7:14 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
EFF
Economic Freedom Fighters
Higher Education
EFF Student Command
John Perlman
Alpha Ramushwana

More from Local

Image: Mostert's Mill prior to the 2021 fire.

Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead'

26 January 2023 9:58 AM

And you have the opportunity to take a tour!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © slasny/123rf

'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'

26 January 2023 7:35 AM

About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African elephants. © tobkatrina/123rf.com

68 elephants to relocate to places safe(er) from poaching

26 January 2023 6:34 AM

Just two weeks ago foreign tourists came under gunfire in KwaZulu Natal on the Jozini Dam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car Accident. Picture: Pixabay

Road deaths in Western Cape fell by 46.7% over 2022/23 festive season

26 January 2023 6:07 AM

The number of road fatalities in the WC in the 2022/23 festive season was 131, compared to 207 in the 2021/22 festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mosebenzi Zwane appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on fraud and corruption charges related to the Estina dairy farm matter on 25 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Money laundering charges against Estina dropped, says NPA

26 January 2023 5:59 AM

The company was among the list of accused in the R280 million botched Free State project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Cape Town will now PAY you for excess power: 'Solar just got more attractive'

26 January 2023 5:38 AM

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced the City can now pay cash for power fed into the local electricity grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In this file photo taken on 12 September 2022, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a public holiday on 26 September 2022 to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 19 January 2023 she will resign next month. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go

26 January 2023 5:23 AM

Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A gun and ammunition. Picture: Pixabay.com.

Friend of slain Gugulethu activist wants him to be remembered for his activism

25 January 2023 5:04 PM

Gugulethu community leader, Ntsikelelo Msweswe, was shot to death on Saturday 14 January 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© chuchiko1710/123rf.com

ECDs eligible for govt subsidies could remedy SA’s unequal society

25 January 2023 5:00 PM

Unregistered early childhood development (ECD) centres receive a much-needed boost in equalising quality childcare in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Camden Power Station near Ermelo in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za

Isolating hospitals from loadshedding may mean more power cuts for YOU

25 January 2023 4:53 PM

Certain hospitals being exempt from loadshedding is not entirely possible because they form part of the distribution network, says energy analyst.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

© fizkes/123rf.com

'Date night' delay launches new app for Mujaheed Martin from Mitchells Plain

26 January 2023 10:19 AM

After arriving late to date night because of a delay at the barber, Martin started a barber booking app to streamline the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Mostert's Mill prior to the 2021 fire.

Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead'

26 January 2023 9:58 AM

And you have the opportunity to take a tour!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa

26 January 2023 8:43 AM

Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © slasny/123rf

'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'

26 January 2023 7:35 AM

About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Cape Town will now PAY you for excess power: 'Solar just got more attractive'

26 January 2023 5:38 AM

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced the City can now pay cash for power fed into the local electricity grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyber security, cyber attack Picture: Pixabay.com

Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked

25 January 2023 8:34 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sdecoret/123rf

ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'

25 January 2023 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aamulya/123rf

Here's how flies turn human food waste into high-value protein feed for animals

25 January 2023 6:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Nambu Group CEO Lowell Scarr about how they convert food waste into high-value protein animal feed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

TymeBank to open 600 kiosks in Foschini stores, prints your debit card instantly

25 January 2023 5:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Coenraad Jonker, Co-Founder and CEO of TymeBank, about the partnership with TFG.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Business book: 'Land is a Big Deal' looks at the intricacies of land ownership

25 January 2023 4:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

FILE: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe gives the media a tour of his Boksburg house. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer

25 January 2023 4:38 PM

Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League

25 January 2023 10:55 AM

The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Nuclear power plant. Picture: Kurt Klement from Pixabay

You can sell your ‘extra’ electricity for money

25 January 2023 9:34 AM

Kfm Mornings team chats to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about a loadshedding initiative that'll leave you with more rands!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance (DA) takes over the streets of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: iWitness

ANC incompetence and corruption is the reason we have loadshedding – DA

25 January 2023 7:36 AM

The DA will march to Luthuli House on Wednesday to demand an end to load shedding which has crippled the lives of South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa gives a statement on the Covid-19 vaccination on the second day of an EU AU summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on February 18, 2022. Picture: Johanna Geron / AFP

Ramaphosa wants court to dismiss DA's challenge of ANC's cadre deployment policy

24 January 2023 11:41 AM

The DA wants the courts to declare the ANC’s cadre deployment policy - which argues fosters corruption - unconstitutional and invalid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC's top 7 present themselves to party delegates following their election at the party's national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst

24 January 2023 11:31 AM

A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A national auction of a variety of animals hosted at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm took place on 18 June 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Public Protector completes investigation on Phala Phala

24 January 2023 8:50 AM

The Public Protector’s office has been investigating whether Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the Executive Ethics Code in relation to the theft of thousands of US dollars on his Limpopo farm, at the request of the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the ANC binning plans to devolve passenger rail to City of Cape Town?

24 January 2023 7:48 AM

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is calling on the President to confirm whether the ANC plans to devolve the running of passenger rail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @sunshineseeds/123rf.com

'Life without load shedding... it'll take 2 years IF we do EVERYTHING right'

24 January 2023 7:32 AM

Energy expert Chris Yelland tries to give us answers about when load shedding will end. Is there light at the end of this one?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

DA takes ANC to court over 'controversial' cadre deployment policy

23 January 2023 11:19 AM

The DA plans to prove that the ANC has violated the Constitution through its cadre deployment policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town will now PAY you for excess power: 'Solar just got more attractive'

Local Business

New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa

Lifestyle Business

Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Godongwana: US commitment to help combat poaching a positive development for SA

26 January 2023 11:48 AM

Not implementing Eskom tariff hike could be disastrous, caution experts

26 January 2023 11:18 AM

Ramaphosa set to provide post-COVID recovery plan for basic education sector

26 January 2023 10:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA