We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers
John Perlman speaks with Eyewitness New reporter Alpha Ramushwana.
-
The student’s union marched from Johannesburg to Pretoria
-
They are calling for free higher education for all
The student command marched from the party’s Johannesburg headquarters to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.
In addition to marching for free higher education, it also demands that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) bursaries be paid on time.
The EFF says NSFAS is inadequate because it does not cater to all students.
They are also highlighting the lack of adequate student accommodation.
It has raised some concerns over the shortage of beds [university student accommodation]...Alpha Ramushwana, Eyewitness News reporter
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says there is a shortage of around 400 000 beds for university students, which the EFF argues proves the government's failure to provide services.
