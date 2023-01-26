Bieber becomes youngest artist to sell the rights to his music for $200 million





On Tuesday, 24 January, it was announced that Justin Bieber sold his music catalogue for over $200 million, and we were "like, baby, baby, baby, no, naby, baby, baby, oh..."

This deal has reportedly been in the works since December last year.

The acquisition was made on behalf of Hipgnosis Songs Capital — a partnership between Hipgnosis Song Management and funds managed by London-listed company, Blackstone and Hipgnosis Song Management.

After Bieber postponed his "Justice" tour and being diagnosed with the rare Ramsay Hunt syndrome causing facial paralysis, it's no surprise that legacy talks and plans are progressing.

Singer Justin Bieber. Picture: Twitter/@justinbieber

Bieber's deal included the following details:

1) Bieber’s shares of his publishing and recorded-music catalogue .

2) Bieber’s interest in his publishing copyrights and the writer’s share of performance.

3) Master recordings and neighbouring rights for his entire back catalogue — comprising over 290+ songs released before December 31, 2021.

4) Bieber’s songs continue to be administered by Universal Music.

5) Bieber's master recordings continue to be owned by UMG in perpetuity.

The acquisition team says that this deal is "historic" as Bieber is the youngest artist to sell his music rights.

The impact of Justin Bieber on global culture over the last 14 years has truly been remarkable. This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70, such is the power of this incredible catalog that has almost 82 million monthly listeners and over 30 billion streams on Spotify alone. Scooter Braun has helped him build a magnificent catalog and it’s a pleasure to welcome Justin and his incredible songs and recordings to the Hipgnosis family. Merck Mercuriadis, Founder and CEO - Hipgnosis Song Management

Bieber's manager of 15 years says that this acquisition is an effort to preserve Bieber's legacy...

I want to thank Merck and the entire Hipgnosis team and all of our partners involved for working so hard to make this historic deal happen. When Justin made the decision to make a catalog deal, we quickly found the best partner to preserve and grow this amazing legacy was Merck and Hipgnosis. For 15 years I have been grateful to witness this journey and today I am happy for all those involved. Justin’s greatness is just beginning. Scooter Braun, Bieber's Manager

Bieber is already worth about $300m and is one of the world’s best-selling artists with 150 million records sold worldwide.

He’s released six studio albums, along with 72 singles and collaborations.

But this deal secures Bieber financially...

He is de-risking his future and giving himself an independence and a cushion that most people in the world would envy. Merck Mercuriadis, Founder and CEO - Hipgnosis Song Management

It's no secret that many artists have issues with large companies "owning" the rights to their music without proper compensation.

So, we're glad Bieber got what he's worth.

So, how did the Biebs celebrate?

He took his wife, Hailey Bieber, out for date night of course.

Justin and Hailey Bieber out for date night. New York. 24 January 2023. TMZ website image.

We hope Justin Bieber picked up the bill for this one.

Congrats on your deal and securing the bag... very tightly, Justin!

