Bieber becomes youngest artist to sell the rights to his music for $200 million

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas' About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson. 26 January 2023 7:35 AM
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education. 26 January 2023 7:14 AM
68 elephants to relocate to places safe(er) from poaching Just two weeks ago foreign tourists came under gunfire in KwaZulu Natal on the Jozini Dam. 26 January 2023 6:34 AM
View all Local
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end? 25 January 2023 4:38 PM
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding. 25 January 2023 10:55 AM
You can sell your ‘extra’ electricity for money Kfm Mornings team chats to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about a loadshedding initiative that'll leave you with more rands! 25 January 2023 9:34 AM
View all Politics
'Date night' delay launches new app for Mujaheed Martin from Mitchells Plain After arriving late to date night because of a delay at the barber, Martin started a barber booking app to streamline the process. 26 January 2023 10:19 AM
Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise. 25 January 2023 8:34 PM
ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff' Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT. 25 January 2023 7:46 PM
View all Business
Gender neutral terms are for the benefit of all, NOT just the queer community Schools are debating whether to drop terms such as "head boy" and "head girl". 26 January 2023 7:55 AM
Road deaths in Western Cape fell by 46.7% over 2022/23 festive season The number of road fatalities in the WC in the 2022/23 festive season was 131, compared to 207 in the 2021/22 festive season. 26 January 2023 6:07 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London. 26 January 2023 10:34 AM
Beyoncé earns un-bey-lievable sum (R412 million!) for single concert in Dubai Beyoncé recently performed at the opening of a hotel in Dubai and earned a crazy amount for the single performance. 25 January 2023 11:40 AM
North Korea (-30 Celsius) is the latest Asian country hit with EXTREME cold According to media reports in the country, cold weather is also expected to hit its coastal areas. 25 January 2023 10:06 AM
View all World
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Music

Bieber becomes youngest artist to sell the rights to his music for $200 million

26 January 2023 8:18 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Justin Beiber
music catalogue

Justin Bieber sold the rights to his music catalogue to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for more than $200 million.

On Tuesday, 24 January, it was announced that Justin Bieber sold his music catalogue for over $200 million, and we were "like, baby, baby, baby, no, naby, baby, baby, oh..."

This deal has reportedly been in the works since December last year.

The acquisition was made on behalf of Hipgnosis Songs Capital — a partnership between Hipgnosis Song Management and funds managed by London-listed company, Blackstone and Hipgnosis Song Management.

After Bieber postponed his "Justice" tour and being diagnosed with the rare Ramsay Hunt syndrome causing facial paralysis, it's no surprise that legacy talks and plans are progressing.

Singer Justin Bieber. Picture: Twitter/@justinbieber
Singer Justin Bieber. Picture: Twitter/@justinbieber

Bieber's deal included the following details:

1) Bieber’s shares of his publishing and recorded-music catalogue .

2) Bieber’s interest in his publishing copyrights and the writer’s share of performance.

3) Master recordings and neighbouring rights for his entire back catalogue — comprising over 290+ songs released before December 31, 2021.

4) Bieber’s songs continue to be administered by Universal Music.

5) Bieber's master recordings continue to be owned by UMG in perpetuity.

The acquisition team says that this deal is "historic" as Bieber is the youngest artist to sell his music rights.

The impact of Justin Bieber on global culture over the last 14 years has truly been remarkable. This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70, such is the power of this incredible catalog that has almost 82 million monthly listeners and over 30 billion streams on Spotify alone. Scooter Braun has helped him build a magnificent catalog and it’s a pleasure to welcome Justin and his incredible songs and recordings to the Hipgnosis family.

Merck Mercuriadis, Founder and CEO - Hipgnosis Song Management

Bieber's manager of 15 years says that this acquisition is an effort to preserve Bieber's legacy...

I want to thank Merck and the entire Hipgnosis team and all of our partners involved for working so hard to make this historic deal happen. When Justin made the decision to make a catalog deal, we quickly found the best partner to preserve and grow this amazing legacy was Merck and Hipgnosis. For 15 years I have been grateful to witness this journey and today I am happy for all those involved. Justin’s greatness is just beginning.

Scooter Braun, Bieber's Manager

Bieber is already worth about $300m and is one of the world’s best-selling artists with 150 million records sold worldwide.

He’s released six studio albums, along with 72 singles and collaborations.

But this deal secures Bieber financially...

He is de-risking his future and giving himself an independence and a cushion that most people in the world would envy.

Merck Mercuriadis, Founder and CEO - Hipgnosis Song Management

It's no secret that many artists have issues with large companies "owning" the rights to their music without proper compensation.

So, we're glad Bieber got what he's worth.

So, how did the Biebs celebrate?

He took his wife, Hailey Bieber, out for date night of course.

Justin and Hailey Bieber out for date night. New York. 24 January 2023. TMZ website image.
Justin and Hailey Bieber out for date night. New York. 24 January 2023. TMZ website image.

We hope Justin Bieber picked up the bill for this one.

Congrats on your deal and securing the bag... very tightly, Justin!


This article first appeared on KFM : Bieber becomes youngest artist to sell the rights to his music for $200 million




26 January 2023 8:18 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Justin Beiber
music catalogue

More from Music

Image Credit: Jimmy Nevis / Facebook, 2020

Expect a 'reintroduction' from Jimmy Nevis' album launch at The Baxter, 29 Jan

23 January 2023 12:32 PM

See an authentic and vulnerable Nevis live with the launch of his latest album, 'Things we don't talk about.' Get tickets here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photograph of Zolani Mahola courtesy: Facebook

Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT

18 January 2023 1:25 PM

Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Close Up with Jimmy Nevis. Picture: EWN

'Are you j@$', Jimmy Nevis on new album and Sun-Set@Baxter performance

9 January 2023 9:24 AM

Jimmy Nevis talks on what you can expect from his new album set for release on 27 Jan and performing at Sun-Set@Baxter on 29 Jan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Legends we've lost and celebs we've loved in 2022... a walk down memory lane

29 December 2022 6:14 AM

Television host and entertainment reporter Khotso Rams reflects on the legends lost and the things to be thankful for this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

K-pop sensation BTS . Picture: @bts_bighit/Twitter.

BTS, Sam Smith, T-Swift, Harry Styles: Reflecting on the top music news of 2022

28 December 2022 7:36 AM

Martin Myers, founder and publicist at Music Exchange (MEX) chats to John Maytham about trends and his top music picks for 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @CTJazzFest/Twitter

Loadshedding among factors for CPT International Jazz Festival's postponement

23 December 2022 2:54 PM

The CPT International Jazz Festival is postponed until February 2024 due to several 'uncertainties and unforeseen challenges.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spoegwolf. Danie du Toit band member interviewed on music segment for Lunch with Pippa Hudson. 22 December 2022.

'Alternative pirate music' - Spoegwolf member, Danie du Toit on new music sound

22 December 2022 2:01 PM

Spoegwolf member, Danie du Toit chats with Pippa Hudson on new music sound and its international reception. Click to listen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘People will talk, if you do good or bad.’ Kelly Khumalo, on new song release

13 December 2022 1:57 PM

Kelly Khumalo, famously dubbed, 'The Voice of Africa' joins Clarence Ford to talk about new song, 'Bazokhuluma' and its meaning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unity on the Square is back with a 'bigger' local lineup ft. 'golden oldies'

7 December 2022 1:06 PM

Clarence Ford chats to Loukmaan Adams and Robin Pieters about Unity on the Square, a local music fest happening on 17 December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town will now PAY you for excess power: 'Solar just got more attractive'

Local Business

New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa

Lifestyle Business

Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Godongwana: US commitment to help combat poaching a positive development for SA

26 January 2023 11:48 AM

Not implementing Eskom tariff hike could be disastrous, caution experts

26 January 2023 11:18 AM

Ramaphosa set to provide post-COVID recovery plan for basic education sector

26 January 2023 10:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA