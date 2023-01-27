Pony found injured after being forced to walk 40km - he needs YOUR help!
On the evening of 21 January 2023, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA received a phone call requesting assistance from the City of Cape Town’s Emergency Services after an injured pony was found walking more than 40 kilometres
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says that the pony, now referred to as Dusty, was "in no state for this journey".
Once Inspector Jeffrey Mfini arrived at the scene, he seized Dusty and took him back to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Horse Care Unit in Grassy Park with the help of the Glen Graze Rescue Sanctuary team.
After arriving safely at the SPCA, inspections were done to get a full understanding of the condition of Dusty and the steps they now needed to take.
Dusty has received treatment for his wounds and has been placed on a special diet to help him gain weight.
The suspects were arrested.
According to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, the suspects said that they were waiting for the owner to deliver a horsebox, but this was false as the owner arrived empty-handed.
The owner and his accomplices will now face criminal charges for animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.
The SPCA is asking for donations to help give Dusty a second chance at life and bring him the justice that he deserves.
If you're interested in donating and want to read more about Dusty's story, click here.
Source : Facebook: Cape of Goood Hope SPCA
