The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded

26 January 2023 8:12 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Adam Gilchrist
War
The World View
Bongani Bingwa
tanks

The arrival of heavy main battle tanks from Germany and the United States is a potential game changer but may have come too late.

Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

  • 31 American tanks and 14 German tanks are being sent to Ukraine

  • Russia calls the assistance "a clear provocation"

FILE: Ukraine to receive Leopard 2 tankers amidst Russian war. Picture: Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command
FILE: Ukraine to receive Leopard 2 tankers amidst Russian war. Picture: Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command

Germany and the United States are sending heavy, main battle tanks to Ukraine to help it expel Russian invaders.

The Germans are sending 14 German Leopard 2 tanks while the Americans are providing 31 jet-engined M1 Abrams tanks.

Ukraine is furiously preparing for an expected spring offensive by Russia.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed the contribution, which many commentators say may have come too late.

The Abrams tanks will come with their own fuel tankers and fuel depots, suggesting it will take some time before they are ready to use.

It is not quite going to happen just like that but Volodymyr Zelensky has certainly urged them to get cracking and do it quickly.

Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

In addition to the tankers, Zelensky has urged allies to send Ukraine long-range missiles and fighter jets.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded




