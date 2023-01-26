'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants





Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Streaming giant Netflix has denied claims that its Squid Game contestants are sustaining serious injuries.

Nevertheless, three contestants are now receiving medical care after sustaining injuries during filming.

Squid Game, Netflix (© rokastenys/123rf.com)

They have been filming in the UK for the real live version of the Squid Game. People were getting hyperthermia, and frostbite... some crawled to the finish line hungry and numb from the cold. Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent

In a statement, Netflix said that they care deeply about the health and safety of their cast and crew.

