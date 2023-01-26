City urges residents to only purchase electricity from approved vendors
The City is aware of scammers who are attempting to sell electricity prepaid tokens at a discounted rate.
It should be noted that any units bought in this manner will not be accepted by City prepaid electricity meters and customers will lose the money paid.
Residents are encouraged to only purchase units from reputable vendors and are reminded that they may find vendors by making use of the City's loadshedding app or by visiting the City's website.
The City's app can be downloaded for Apple and Android devices.
If residents should choose to purchase from a scammer, it will, unfortunately, be money wasted.
The City cannot refund residents in these situations.
Residents are reminded: if a deal seems too good to be true, it very likely is.
If residents are struggling financially, they are reminded that they can reduce their household electricity bills by using less. To a large extent, the power to reduce costs and usage is truly in their hands. The City also has help available for registered indigent people and pensioners. Residents are encouraged to reach out to the City to see if they qualify for assistanceBeverley van Reenen, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Energy
Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious behaviour to the City's Fraud Hotline on 0800 323 130 or to the South African Police Service (SAPS).
