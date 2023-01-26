'Date night' delay launches new app for Mujaheed Martin from Mitchells Plain
If you've been to some local barbers, you'll know that there is no 'official' booking system.
You arrive, sit, and wait your turn — sometimes this can take a while and it did for Mitchells Plain resident and digital entrepreneur, Mujaheed Martin (23).
That's why he created an app to streamline the barbershop's booking system.
Before this app creation, he launched an e-hailing app and published three e-books.
Back to his latest creation, a Barbershop App...
Martin explains that the app idea came about after being placed in the "dog box" by his girlfriend.
The app is specifically designed for barbershops, as arranging a haircut at a convenient time for himself and the barber was a problem he faced a number of times...
Last month I had a date planned with my girlfriend. I decided to head early to the barbershop that morning to freshen up. I got to the barbershop at around 9:30am, but ended up being late for my date as I spent very long at the barbershop waiting for my turn. I was in the dog box for about a week, but it turned out to be my light bulb moment.Mujaheed Martin, Digital Entrepreneur
Martin’s 'light bulb moment' inspired him to create an app that barbers can offer their customers to schedule appointments. A test version of the app has already been released to local barbershops and its official public launch is scheduled for 28 January 2023.
I recently started my business, and I learnt about the app. I think it will be good for me and my business and can’t wait to let my customers know about it. Bookings are already by appointment only and so customers would welcome the app.Zain Abrahams, Owner - Fresh Fades Barbershop
Martin says that the app is not only for barbershops, but can be used in the salon industry as well...
I tried to design the web-based application in such a way that it's user friendly and a viable solution for cross-industries.Mujaheed Martin, Digital Entrepreneur
The app will be made public on 28 January 2023 to other barbershops and their customers.
I will offer a two-week free trial to the first 10 barbershops. If everyone is happy with the application's functionality after their free trial then it will run on a monthly subscription service model.Mujaheed Martin, Digital Entrepreneur
Martin is grateful for all the support so far, sharing this to his social media...
So, if your barbershop needs an app like this, suggest Martin's.
We wish Martin every success with this app and hope his story inspires others to create, innovate and act.
This article first appeared on KFM : 'Date night' delay launches new app for Mujaheed Martin from Mitchells Plain
