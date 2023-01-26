Nelson Mandela Bay is running dry as eight-year drought continues





The Nelson Mandela Bay metro is in the grips of an eight-year drought.

Storage dams make up 35% of the municipality's water consumption, but those dams are only at 14% at present.

Further restrictions are likely to be implemented to deal with the worsening conditions.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is now officially in its eighth year of a drought, with the situation in the metro becoming more dire.

Dam levels are steadily decreasing by the day.

About 65% of the municipality's water consumption comes from the Gariep dam, which is located about 400km from Nelson Mandela Bay.

Storage dams then make up for the other 35%. However, those storage dams are only at 14% at present, with only 8,5% available for extraction.

We've just decommissioned the Impofu dam, which is our largest storage dam. We really have a severe drought. Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.

The Impofu storage dam in Humansdorp, which was built in 1983 was not designed to extract water below 16%. The dam has already been extracted to about 7%.

Further restrictions on extracting from dams supplying water to residents may be imposed soon, meaning that dealing with the drought crisis will become even more difficult.

On a daily basis, we find it difficult to supply enough water to provide sufficient supply for the demand. Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.

More than R1.2 billion has already been set aside to implement a number of water augmentation and drought mitigation projects across the City to reduce the impact the drought is having on residents.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The reality is the dam has never been that low and we can't suck up sludge through the pumps. Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Listen to the audio for more.