Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead'
Lester Kiewit interviews John Hammer, chairman of the Friends of Mostert’s Mill.
Built in 1796, Mostert’s Mill was the last remaining windmill still working in Africa.
Unfortunately, the windmill was terribly damaged following a fire that hit the area in 2021.
Since then, the windmill has seen many improvements and according to Hammer, within the next three weeks, sails will be lifted up and placed so that it can finally "look like a windmill".
It's "full steam ahead" for everyone involved in the restoration process.
Hammer says that the mill was looking to be completely operational around the second anniversary of the fire, around the 22 April, but they're not going to rush just for "the sake of it" and would rather take their time.
...we're probably two thirds, two three quarters away with completing the job, and it's all going very well.John Hammer, chairman of the Friends of Mostert’s Mill
...it won't be long after that, if it isn't on that day.John Hammer, chairman of the Friends of Mostert’s Mill
The restoration was made possible due to public donations - big and small.
We're within budget, we seem to be doing alright financially. Obviously, every bit of money that we get goes into the restoration of the mill.John Hammer, chairman of the Friends of Mostert’s Mill
On Saturday 11 February, John Hammer will be guiding a tour, organised by the Friends of the Iziko South African Museum, where participants will learn the history of the mill and take a tour of the grounds.
If you're interested in joining in on the tour, email samfriends@iziko.org.za.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: @A3alb
