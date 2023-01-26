Beacon Hill students receive counselling after murder of two former students
Lester Kiewit speaks with Melisha Benjamin, acting principal at Beacon Hill Secondary.
-
Two former students were killed in separate incidents
-
Benjamin says they are ensuring every child receives counselling
Wakeel Dreyer was a former student who was shot and killed at a Mitchells Plain tuckshop.
This should have been a time of celebration for him and his family as he had passed matric, but the 18-year-old lost his life before he was able to see his results.
Another former student, 19-year-old Ridhaa Adonis, was also shot and killed at a shop in Beacon Valley.
According to Benjamin, this has been an extremely difficult time for the students and the school is bringing in counsellors this week to help them cope with this trauma.
The children’s well-being is of the utmost importance to us. You cannot teach a child that is going through severe trauma.Melisha Benjamin, acting principal at Beacon Hill Secondar
Benjamin says the children at the school face violence every day.
Staff members will get counselling next week.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : smolaw11/123rf.com
