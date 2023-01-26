[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife
Trigger warning: The end of this story contains the video depicting the assault.
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
-
The black-and-white video shows the man assaulting his wife in bed
-
The man has reportedly appeared in the Bellville magistrate’s court
The Bellville businessman is shown beating his wife in the video, while their young daughter attempts to protect her mother.
The footage of the assault spread on social media with people responding with outrage to the attack.
[It was] just so explicit and so shocking that people just responded online to that video in a very strong manner.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
The man has appeared in the Bellville magistrates court on several accounts of assault.
His identity has not yet been revealed, to protect the identity of his daughter and because he has not yet pleaded.
The abuse has reportedly been ongoing for years, and AfriForum's private prosecution unit will represent the mother and child.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Warning: The video below shows the graphic assault.
