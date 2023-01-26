Are you thinking of making big purchases?
Not many people have a disposable income that they can lean on when they need to make big purchases on credit.
DebtSafe marketing manager and spokesperson, Neil van der Walt, shares helpful advice to consider before taking on additional debt for those purchases.
1. What is your financial position? According to Van der Walt, the first and most important thing is to get a good understanding of your current financial position.
He recommends meticulously going through your last three months' bank statements.
“Highlight what your expenditure looks like on a monthly basis and what kind of debt you have outstanding.”
This will help create an overview of the funds you have available to spend.
2. Do I really need it? Do you really need to make this purchase or is it something you can do without? Do you need it right now? Can it wait while you are able to build up your savings?
Van der Walt recommends putting away the monthly installment that you would pay so that you can get used to not having that money available all while building up your savings.
This will allow you to get an idea of what the impact on your finances will look like.
3. Do product research Weigh out the pros and the cons, compare prices and research the product.
Make sure that you have all the necessary information in order to make a well-informed decisions.
4. Do I already have outstanding debt? It is highly advised to first pay off your current outstanding debt before acquiring more.
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : motus.cars.co.za
More from Lifestyle
Invasive beetle found in Cape Town
Cape Town residents have been warned that a tree infested with the invasive polyphagous shot hole borer beetle (PSHB) was found.Read More
The Mother City welcomes T20 Women’s World Cup
Cape Town has been chosen as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women’s World Cup.Read More
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa
Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.Read More
City urges residents to only purchase electricity from approved vendors
The City of Cape Town is aware of prepaid electricity scammers who are selling fraudulent units online.Read More
Gender neutral terms are for the benefit of all, NOT just the queer community
Schools are debating whether to drop terms such as "head boy" and "head girl".Read More
Road deaths in Western Cape fell by 46.7% over 2022/23 festive season
The number of road fatalities in the WC in the 2022/23 festive season was 131, compared to 207 in the 2021/22 festive season.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
These are the best sleeping positions to reduce back and neck pain
Africa Melane speaks to chiropractor Dr Kevin Lentin.Read More
The first baby to travel up the cable car returns to celebrate his 79th birthday
David Bester was the first person to travel up the cable car and live on Table Mountain. He returns to celebrate his 79th birthday.Read More