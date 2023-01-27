Popular among Gen-Zs! What is the zero-proof lifestyle?





The Zero-proof lifestyle is a concept that describes people who don't drink alcohol. It has been reported that some are becoming zero percent alcohol consumers and some are ditching alcohol completely.



The 0% Alcohol consumption is becoming a generation Z thing which they have adopted for all sorts of realistic and rational reasons, says Bisset.

Experimenting with alcohol and drinking to excess it's long been seen as this kind of right of passage into adulthood, at least in Western cultures from an early age, often long before the legal age. Alcohol is embraced as this social lubricant. A way to have fun, make friends, and escape day-to-day. Kirsty Bisset, CEO & Managing Director - SwiftX & HaveYouHeard Marketing

In comparison to other generations, Bisset highlights that Generation Z is the one generation that is not traditionally consuming alcohol too much.

The generation is more conscious of their health, spending too much money, and the effects of consumption, she adds.

According to some Google research, 49% of Gen Z are saying their online image is always at the back of their minds. So when they go out they are aware that everything is content and there's a possibility they might be filmed and that can end up online and seen by potential employers... Kirsty Bisset, CEO & Managing Director - SwiftX & HaveYouHeard Marketing

Bisset emphasises that the culture of 0% alcohol consumption is growing within the generation.

So, even large companies are trying to take advantage of it by accommodating non-drinkers, and less alcohol-consuming customers, she adds.

