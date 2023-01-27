Popular among Gen-Zs! What is the zero-proof lifestyle?
-
The Zero-proof lifestyle is a concept that describes people who don't drink alcohol.
- It has been reported that some are becoming zero percent alcohol consumers and some are ditching alcohol completely.
The 0% Alcohol consumption is becoming a generation Z thing which they have adopted for all sorts of realistic and rational reasons, says Bisset.
Experimenting with alcohol and drinking to excess it's long been seen as this kind of right of passage into adulthood, at least in Western cultures from an early age, often long before the legal age. Alcohol is embraced as this social lubricant. A way to have fun, make friends, and escape day-to-day.Kirsty Bisset, CEO & Managing Director - SwiftX & HaveYouHeard Marketing
In comparison to other generations, Bisset highlights that Generation Z is the one generation that is not traditionally consuming alcohol too much.
The generation is more conscious of their health, spending too much money, and the effects of consumption, she adds.
According to some Google research, 49% of Gen Z are saying their online image is always at the back of their minds. So when they go out they are aware that everything is content and there's a possibility they might be filmed and that can end up online and seen by potential employers...Kirsty Bisset, CEO & Managing Director - SwiftX & HaveYouHeard Marketing
Bisset emphasises that the culture of 0% alcohol consumption is growing within the generation.
So, even large companies are trying to take advantage of it by accommodating non-drinkers, and less alcohol-consuming customers, she adds.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://twitter.com/heineken_sa/status/1150745284168822789
More from Lifestyle
[PHOTOS] Bob the turtle off on his big ocean adventure after 8 years in rehab
Bob the green sea turtle was released into the ocean at a secluded beach along the KZN east coast.Read More
Hurry! Entries for the Cape Town Cycle Tour close on 31 January
The 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour is the biggest timed bike race in the world and will be held on Sunday, 12 March. ENTER NOW!Read More
Artificial sweeteners may present long term complications - research
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health24 expert, wellness coach, and author, Nicci Robertson, on the effects of sweeteners.Read More
How your favourite jeans went from overalls to the perfect fashion staple
Denim has been around for over 150 years, but how did it become a closet staple?Read More
[SCAM WARNING] Expecting a package from the Post Office? DO NOT pay them online
If you are expecting a package from the Post Office, be weary of scammers sending SMSes about your parcel.Read More
Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)
Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe.Read More
'Less than 1% of the WC donates blood.' Learn why blood donation is important
Michelle Vermeulen from the Western Cape Blood Service explains the low blood donation stats in the WC and how to increase it.Read More
[PICTURE] Only in South Africa! Bird makes nest using cable ties
He's not a bird-brain! This innovative pigeon makes use of cable ties to construct a nest.Read More
[LISTEN] Botanical Society Members, here's how fees will change from April
Botanical Society Members, renew your membership before the end of March to continue to enjoy free access to plant worlds in SA.Read More