[LISTEN] JHB metro clarifies plan to mitigate loadshedding and blackouts

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Light it up, baby! New study says dagga increases chance of getting the big O! Increased libido, better orgasms and sensory sensitivity are just some of the benefits of getting high, according to a new study. 26 January 2023 4:18 PM
Knowler Knows: A customer complaint alerts Sun International to system misuse A consumer called Wendy Knowler two weeks ago to express frustrations over his family’s experience with Sun International. 26 January 2023 4:14 PM
4 dogs trekking through Africa in a tuk tuk! Epic adventure awaits Tulbagh man Clarence Ford interviews Nico Fourie, founder of 4 dogs and a tuk tuk. 26 January 2023 2:19 PM
View all Local
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education. 26 January 2023 7:14 AM
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end? 25 January 2023 4:38 PM
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding. 25 January 2023 10:55 AM
View all Politics
'Date night' delay launches new app for Mujaheed Martin from Mitchells Plain After arriving late to date night because of a delay at the barber, Martin started a barber booking app to streamline the process. 26 January 2023 10:19 AM
Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead' And you have the opportunity to take a tour! 26 January 2023 9:58 AM
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword. 26 January 2023 8:43 AM
View all Business
Invasive beetle found in Cape Town Cape Town residents have been warned that a tree infested with the invasive polyphagous shot hole borer beetle (PSHB) was found. 26 January 2023 3:24 PM
Are you thinking of making big purchases? Africa Melane chats to DebtSafe’s Neil van der Walt about what people should consider before making big purchases. 26 January 2023 10:45 AM
The Mother City welcomes T20 Women’s World Cup Cape Town has been chosen as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women’s World Cup. 26 January 2023 10:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future! 26 January 2023 2:24 PM
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew. 26 January 2023 11:01 AM
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London. 26 January 2023 10:34 AM
View all World
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
View all Africa
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

[LISTEN] JHB metro clarifies plan to mitigate loadshedding and blackouts

26 January 2023 11:36 AM
by Zaid Kriel

Mandy speaks with mayoral spokesperson, Mabine Seabe, about the plans for the City of Johannesburg.

The executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg, along with the MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services and the CEO of City Power, briefed the media today on the the status of City Power and what's being done to mitigate loadshedding in the city. Mandy Wiener was joined by the mayor's spokesperson, Mabine Seabe.




26 January 2023 11:36 AM
by Zaid Kriel

Trending

[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife

Local

Practice this mindful tip to achieve your fitness goals

Health & Fitness

'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

PP’s office confirms reviewing information to finalise Phala Phala report

26 January 2023 5:53 PM

Ekhurhuleni council meeting crumbles after councillors' indiscipline

26 January 2023 5:38 PM

Invasive beetle found in Cape Town

26 January 2023 5:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA