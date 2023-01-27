Where to get a Covid-19 booster shot in Cape Town





If you're looking to get your booster shot, here is a list of resources to help you navigate your way to your nearest site:

RELATED: Over 18s could get their Covid-19 booster shots by end of Jan

Vaccination Programme – this is updated weekly

RELATED: Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan

© teacherphoto/123rf.com

The above-mentioned resources are comprised of public and private vaccination sites.

Not all of the sites are open throughout the week, so it is important to take note of the dates and times.

Roughly 19 million people in South Africa are vaccinated, but only four million people have received a booster shot.

To check if you're eligible for the booster shot, click here.