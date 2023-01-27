Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
World
Africa
Opinion
Where to get a Covid-19 booster shot in Cape Town

27 January 2023
by Amy Fraser
City of Cape Town
Covid booster shots
coronavirus covid-19 vaccine

On Monday, people older than 18 become eligible for a second Covid-19 booster shot while those over 50 can get their third one.

If you're looking to get your booster shot, here is a list of resources to help you navigate your way to your nearest site:

© teacherphoto/123rf.com
© teacherphoto/123rf.com

The above-mentioned resources are comprised of public and private vaccination sites.

Not all of the sites are open throughout the week, so it is important to take note of the dates and times.

Roughly 19 million people in South Africa are vaccinated, but only four million people have received a booster shot.

To check if you're eligible for the booster shot, click here.




