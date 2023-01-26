



After two weeks of searching, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office said there was still no sign of British actor, Julian Sands.

The 65-year-old, who had been hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles, disappeared on 13 January.

According to the sheriff’s office, the search resumed by air only due to poor conditions with the assistance of advanced technology that can detect electronic devices and credit cards.

UPDATE: The search for Julian Sands continues by air only. The California Highway Patrol –Valley Division Air Ops from Auburn, California, is currently assisting us in the search using a RECCO device RECCO - Be Searchable. RECCO technology can detect RECCO reflective material, ' San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 25, 2023

Sands shot to fame in 1985 in films such as A Room with a View, Warlock, Arachnophobia, Boxing Helena and Leaving Las Vegas.

The British media reported that Sands’ brother, Nick, reportedly said that his family has already come to terms with the idea that he is gone, despite any confirmation.

This article first appeared on 947 : Search continues for missing British actor, Julian Sands