4 dogs trekking through Africa in a tuk tuk! Epic adventure awaits Tulbagh man
-
Nico Fourie is the founder of 4 dogs and a tuk tuk.
-
It's an animal welfare NGO, that raises funds for other animal care facilities.
-
Fourie plans to embark on a 14 000km journey through 10 African countries to raise money and awareness for animal shelters and vets.
Nico Fourie has an audacious plan.
He plans to embark on an epic, 14,000km journey, along with his three dogs through 10 African countries and then back home.
What makes this expedition exceptionally special is the manner in which Fourie will undertake it.
He plans to depart from Tulbagh, which is 120km north east of Cape Town on 24 June and ride his tuk tuk through Africa, visiting Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Botswana along the way.
Tessa, Otto and Allie will be strapped into the tuk-tuk with specially designed harnesses and goggles to take on the dusty, bumpy and potholed roads of Africa.
The reason for his daring voyage is simple.
He's doing it for the love of animals, to promote animal welfare where he'll be visiting schools, rescue centres, vets and universities in those countries.
Fourie started an NGO called, 4 dogs and a tuk tuk, through which he wants to raise R10 million for animal welfare organisations throughout Africa.
My idea is to collect R10m for rescue centres, and I believe that if that is what i want to do, I will be able to do that.Nico Fourie, Founder - 4 dogs and a tuk tuk
Sadly, one of his beloved dogs, Russell, died this week, leaving behind only three of his trusted canines.
Russel was bitten by a Cape Cobra, while believed to be defending the other dogs and his home from the poisonous snake.
But Russell will still be tagging along on the African adventure though. Fourie had his remains cremated, so his ashes will be placed somewhere in the tuk tuk and taken along on the epic trek through Africa.
We can't save every pet. Personally, we can't do that, but [we can] as a community and as a country. I do this for the love of animals, to bring this to the attention of the public out there that if they contribute, if they fund this....Nico Fourie, Founder - 4 dogs and a tuk tuk
Follow Nico Fourie on his Facebook account for regular updates on his travels with his dogs through Africa.
Bon Voyage Nico, Tessa, Allie, Otto and the spirit of Russel!
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Local
Light it up, baby! New study says dagga increases chance of getting the big O!
Increased libido, better orgasms and sensory sensitivity are just some of the benefits of getting high, according to a new study.Read More
Knowler Knows: A customer complaint alerts Sun International to system misuse
A consumer called Wendy Knowler two weeks ago to express frustrations over his family’s experience with Sun International.Read More
Nelson Mandela Bay is running dry as eight-year drought continues
Africa Melane speaks to Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay about the eight-year drought that has plagued the area.Read More
[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife
A horrifying video is going viral of a Cape Town businessman beating his wife with their daughter in the same bed.Read More
Beacon Hill students receive counselling after murder of two former students
The staff and students of Beacon Hill school are in mourning as two former learners have been killed in separate acts of violence.Read More
Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead'
And you have the opportunity to take a tour!Read More
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'
About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.Read More
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.Read More
68 elephants to relocate to places safe(er) from poaching
Just two weeks ago foreign tourists came under gunfire in KwaZulu Natal on the Jozini Dam.Read More